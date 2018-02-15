Effective ways to quit smoking healthy

It really isn’t breaking news that cigarettes are addictive and harmful to your body, but smokers still keep right on smoking. Trying to quit smoking will without a doubt be one of the greatest challenges that you face in your life and you will probably have some setbacks along the way. With that being said, you need to know that there is hope, tons of techniques, and safer alternatives to smoking. Below, you will learn how you can quit smoking healthy.

Get Rid Of That Old Smokey Smell

As soon as you try to kick the habit you need to go ahead and wash down your home. If you have been smoking inside your home there is a good chance that the smell has harvested itself in your walls, clothes, furniture, and carpet. Just the smell of tobacco smoke can trigger a relapse and get you right back on track to smoking. Wash down your walls, rewash your clothes, and steam your carpet and furniture if necessary. A better smelling home will not only impress your nose senses, but it could be the very thing that prevents you from relapsing.

Get Rid Of All The Smoking Paraphernalia

If you are going to quit smoking you need to get rid of all your paraphernalia at once. This includes your lighters, ashtrays, and cigarettes cases. Just seeing the items around the home can remind you of times when you were smoking and make you want to light up again. Throwing away these items will not only represent a commitment, but it could go a long way to reducing cravings.

Turn To Vaping

There is probably a good chance that you have heard all the ravings about vaping and how it is helping people quit smoking. Not only is it helping people quit smoking, but also it is a completely safer alternative. These electronic cigarettes also known as personal vaporizers have completely evolved since they were introduced on the market and there are now a variety of different makes and models available. Just check out Friske Drag online for more information on their vaping products.

Take Up Exercising

Taking up vigorous exercises like cycling or running is not only a safer alternative to smoking, but it can release dopamine that can replace the dopamine feeling that you used to get from smoking. When exercising you will also see how much smoking has hurt your cardiovascular system, and this might give you the extra push that you need to quit smoking for good.







Turn To A New Hobby

When trying to stop smoking there is nothing better to take up your time than looking for a new hobby. Painting, pottery, or even creative writing can take your mind off smoking. When you feel a craving coming on all you have to do is to get your paint supplies or pull out your creative writing notebook. Cooking is an excellent hobby because it will really allow you to utilize your newly improved sense of smelling and tasting. In addition to this, it might turn out that you are actually good at these hobbies, and might be able to pick up some extra cash doing them.

