Editor of Georgia Review to speak at Bridgewater College

Stephen Corey, author of 10 books and editor of The Georgia Review, will speak on “Writer and Editor: at Odds and in Cahoots,” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, in the Boitnott Room at Bridgewater College.

Drawing from his recently published Startled at the Big Sound: Essays Personal, Literary, and Cultural, and from his published poetry, Corey will discuss his work and fellow poets.

From 1977-83, Corey co-edited and then edited The Devil’s Millhopper, an independent poetry magazine he helped to found. Since 1983, he has been with The Georgia Review as assistant editor, associate editor, acting editor and editor.

Corey has published 10 collections of poems, most recently There Is No Finished World. He has edited or co-edited four anthologies in three genres, including Stories Wanting Only to Be Heard: Short Fiction from Six Decades of The Georgia Review and Spreading the Word: Editors on Poetry. He is the editor of the recently established Georgia Review Books series from the University of Georgia Press.

He has taught at the University of Florida, where he earned a Ph.D., and at the University of South Carolina. He has served as poet-in-residence or visiting poet/editor for numerous education institutions, conferences and writing programs across the United States. He is currently a member of the faculty of the Etowah Valley master of fine arts program at Reinhardt University.

The program is free and open to the public.

