Eating cucumbers helps keep you hydrated

Crunchy cucumbers are not only a low-calorie snack; they also are a highly nutritious addition to any meal.

At only 16 calories a cup, fresh cucumbers are widely available now to Virginia shoppers seeking healthy fruits and vegetables.

“Virginia produces both slicing and pickling varieties of cucumbers, and most summer cucumbers are harvested from the middle of June through the end of August,” noted Tony Banks, a commodity marketing specialist for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

The state’s fresh market cucumbers were valued at more than $1.2 million in 2015, he added. During the 2015 growing season, Virginia farmers harvested 320 acres of fresh-market cucumbers that yielded more than 3 million pounds.

“Cucumbers are a prolific summer treat and yield lots of fruit for wholesale and retail markets,” Banks said. “Cucumbers make an excellent choice when buying locally.”

In addition, “increasing consumption of foods like cucumbers decreases the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease and mortality while promoting a healthy complexion, increased energy and overall lower weight,” reported Megan Ware, a registered dietitian, in Medical News Today. Ware also pointed out some of the main benefits of cucumbers:

They are mostly water and full of important electrolytes, so they’re a perfect food to help prevent dehydration during hot weather. Adding cucumber to water is a great way to increase water consumption as well.

Cucumbers are a good source of vitamin K, which is important for improving calcium absorption essential for bone health.

Cucumbers contain high levels of nutrients known as cucurbitacins, which may have anti-cancer properties.

When used topically, cucumber has a cooling and soothing effect that decreases swelling, irritation and inflammation. Cucumber slices can be placed on the eyes to decrease morning puffiness or placed on the skin to alleviate and treat sunburn.

Read Ware’s full article, Cucumbers: Health Benefits, Facts, Research atmedicalnewstoday.com/articles/ 283006.php.