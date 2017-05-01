Eat wings Wednesday: Help stop suicide

Eating at Buffalo Wild Wings in Waynesboro will help us raise funds for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Event runs on Wednesday, May 3, from 11 a.m to 9 p.m.

You must present your server with a ticket (download here) so that your purchase will count towards our fundraiser. Print this email (photocopies OK) or if you need a ticket, please email dukiephi@hotmail.com.

Ten percent of all proceeds from diners with tickets will help local walkers reach their goals to participate in The Overnight in D.C. this summer. Together, our team will join thousands of other people to walk 16 miles through the night to honor the past and embrace a future where our work will change for the better.

Can’t make it? See below. Read the stories of our team members and donate direct. Or share the event on Facebook to help us spread the word.

Every dollar raised helps us get one step closer to a world without suicide.

