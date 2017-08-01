Easy presentation maker for your business project

Movavi Slideshow Maker for Win enables you to create a fantastic slideshow for your upcoming conference without taking much time. Movavi Slideshow Maker for Win is suitable for creating slideshows for various purposes including virtual tour of a product, a tutorial for a product, or slideshow that aims to increase brand awareness among customers. Its user interface is designed to allow user to easily find the features that they need. On the first time you open the software, you will already know how to use it. If you need help in using it, Movavi provides a full documentation on how to use the software at its official site. The following are three steps on how you can use Movavi Slideshow Maker to create amazing presentations for your upcoming business projects.



1. Open the Photos in the Software

Before you can create a photo slideshow, you must first prepare the photo collection on your hard disk. You should always choose images that illustrate your point in the business presentation. It is best to avoid using a stock photo and use photos that you capture with your digital camera. The photo slideshow maker also allows you to include videos in your slideshow. It is important to make sure that the videos account for not more than half of the slideshow length.

After that, you can open Movavi Slideshow Maker for Win and click the Add Media Files button to locate the photo files on the appropriate folder on your hard disk. You can hold down the Ctrl key and select multiple images and audio files together. After you have selected them, you can press the Open button in the open file dialog box to load them into the timeline. Alternatively, you can drag the media files to the timeline until you see a plus icon. You can also launch the open file dialog box by selecting the My Files option.

2. Inserting Text on a Slide

You don’t need to use a photo editor to add text to the photos prior to uploading it to the software. Movavi Slideshow Maker for Win has an animated text editor that is found under the T tab. In order for your slide to feature an animated text, you must first drag the title style with your mouse and overlay it on the preferred slide. The text box must be double clicked in order to input some text.

When the text box is selected, you will be able to see the font properties and color properties above. The font properties is the T button and the color properties is the color picker button. The color properties feature allows you to make changes to the text decoration. Clicking on the gearwheel button on the left of the T font properties button will give you more options to edit the title animation. You will be able to change the duration as well as the speed of the title animation in the advanced options.

It is recommended that you always use a simple font that is easy to read so that your message can reach the audience effectively in the business presentation. You cans use sans serif font like Arial for your presentation. The font size that you choose will depend on how big your projection screen is. Generally, a font size that is at least 24 pt is best for presentation. You can change the font size and font style under text properties.

It is important to avoid making all letters in uppercase and don’t use too many punctuation for the text in the slide. The slide should not be all text without any visual as this can make your audience get bored with you. Using photos, graphs and text will make the presentation more interesting. Various picture formats are supported in Movavi Slideshow Maker including jpg, png, and bmp

3. Adding Transitions in Between Slides

Movavi Slideshow Maker for Win allows you to spice up your slideshow with transition effects. Transition is the animated effect that you often seen when one slide is forward to the next slide. The type of transition style that you choose will determine how the slide appears. The transitions tab is accessible on the left bar and you will find more than 40 types of transition styles for use in your slideshow.

There are only a few steps to adding a transition style in Movavi Slideshow Maker for Win. You must first pick a transition style that you like and then drag it to the slide until you see the plus icon. The plus icon means it is the right place to position the transition. You can make the transition play faster or slower by double clicking on the transition and setting the transition duration in the transition properties.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Movavi Slideshow Maker for Win allows you to convert all your photos into a professional slideshow video. It offers all the tools you need for designing a professional presentation that will impress your audience. You can use the software to create slideshows that showcase your products for your online marketing campaign.