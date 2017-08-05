 jump to example.com

Down East hangs on for 3-2 win over Hillcats

Published Saturday, Aug. 5, 2017, 9:13 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Lynchburg put the possible tying run in scoring position in each of the final three innings, but the Hillcats finished the game 0-8 with runners in scoring position in a 3-2 defeat against the Down East Wood Ducks Saturday night.

lynchburg hillcatsDown East scored three runs on five hits in the first eight batters of the game and held on the rest of the way for a one-run victory. The Wood Ducks saw Hillcats pitching retire 24 of the final 25 batters they sent to the plate. Tanner Tully retired 21 of the final 22 men he faced and went a career-high eight innings as a result. Unfortunately, he took the loss with three runs on six hits against him. Nearly all of that damage occurred in the first two frames. Justin Garcia struck out one as part of a perfect ninth inning out of the bullpen.

Matt Lipka and Preston Scott began the game with back-to-back doubles to plate the first run. Two batters later, Josh Morgan’s RBI single made it 2-0. Down East tallied another run in the second when Chuck Moorman doubled to bring home Ledarious Clark, who had singled one batter earlier.

Martin Cervenka hit his eighth home run of the year with one out in the second inning to cut the deficit to two, 3-1. In the sixth inning, a two-out error extended the inning for Ka’ai Tom to drive in Sicnarf Loopstok with a bloop single to left. That brought the Hillcats within one, 3-2.

Lynchburg put the possible tying run at second base in the seventh inning on a Claudio Bautista double, but he was stranded there. Andrew Calica tripled with one out in the eighth but failed to score. In the ninth inning, the ‘Cats had two runners on base with only one out, but Adam Choplick retired the next two batters to record his seventh save of the year.

The Hillcats conclude the four-game series with Down East Sunday at 5 p.m. Gates open at City Stadium at 4 p.m., and fans who cannot attend can listen to the game live at www.lynchburg-hillcats.com.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Shenandoah National Park announces temporary trail closure during helicopter operations
Susan Steagull named CIO of VCU Health System
Dinner Diva: Why fat is good
Route 29 Solutions Traffic Alert: Week of Aug. 7-11
Herring launches Virginia Military and Veteran Legal Resource Guide
Steve Johnston’s iPod idea improves security, communication for Virginia Tech employees
Tree trimming will continue on Route 250 in Albemarle County
2017-18 Norfolk State basketball schedule revealed
Women’s soccer: Virginia ranked No. 11 in first United Soccer Coaches Poll
William & Mary basketball set to depart for Jamaica
Dash run away with 8-2 win over Potomac
DeMasi’s career highs highlight 5-2 Hillcats win
Squirrels rise up in ninth: Steal Game 1 in NH
Wielansky, Sutera lead 2017 All-VBL team
How does Canada’s newly released “Food Guide” differ from recommendations offered up by the U.S. government?
Staunton Police seek help locating missing teen
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 