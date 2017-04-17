Michael DelBiondo to present Earth Day Convocation at Bridgewater College
Published Monday, Apr. 17, 2017, 7:46 am
Michael DelBiondo to present Earth Day Convocation at Bridgewater College
Michael DelBiondo, retail manager for Mercy House thrift stores, will speak at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 20, in Cole Hall, as part of Bridgewater College’s Earth Day celebration. Earth Day is Saturday, April 22.
DelBiondo will discuss the role the Mercy House shelter and stores have in the community and how they provide low-cost recycled items for sale, as well as divert items that may otherwise end up in a landfill.
Mercy House provides food, clothes and shelter to homeless families with dependent children in the Harrisonburg area.
DelBiondo joined the Mercy House staff in 2012 and serves as the retail manager for Mercy House’s Thrift Store, Building Supply Store and Thrift Boutique.
He also began a program that employs shelter residents as they transition from homelessness.
The convocation is free and open to the public.
Bridgewater College is a private, four-year liberal arts college located in the Central Shenandoah Valley of Virginia. Founded in 1880, it was the state’s first private, coeducational college. Today, Bridgewater College is home to nearly 1,900 undergraduate students.
