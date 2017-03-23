 jump to example.com

Eagles tribute band coming to the Wayne Theatre on April 1

Published Thursday, Mar. 23, 2017, 7:52 am

hotel california eaglesCheck out Hotel California – A Salute to The Eagles at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, April 1.

But be forewarned: you can never leave.

The Eagles tribute band will play the lovely place that is the Wayne Theatre at 8 p.m.Hotel California was formed in 1982 after the breakup of The Eagles, and their show highlights the greatest hits of the legendary rockers, including “Take it Easy,” “Heartache Tonight” and, yes, “Hotel California,” as well as select titles from the solo works of Don Henley, Glen Frey and Joe Walsh.

“This show will take you back to a great time in rock ‘n’ roll music,” said Tracy Straight, the executive director of the Wayne Theatre.

Authorized by The Eagles, the Hotel California show delivers a modern, action-packed performance. All live and using no backing tracks, their show of excellence has taken Hotel California to a level of international recognition normally reserved only for gold and platinum recording artists.

Plenty of room at the Wayne Theatre for the show, with tickets on sale now for $35.

The Wayne Theatre is located at 521 W. Main St. in Waynesboro.

Info: (540) 943-9999 or www.waynetheatre.org.

