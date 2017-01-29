 jump to example.com

Dulles Glass and Mirror to invest $7.5 million to consolidate, expand in Prince William County

Published Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, 11:30 am

Dulles Glass and Mirror, a manufacturer of glass, mirror and shower doors, will invest $7.5 million to consolidate its corporate headquarters, research and development, manufacturing, and warehouse operations in a renovated 84,010-square-foot facility in Prince William County. The company will retain 96 jobs and create 40 new jobs over the next five years.

“Dulles Glass and Mirror has thrived in the Commonwealth for 45 years and we’re thrilled the company has chosen to consolidate and bolster its operations in Virginia.” said Governor McAuliffe. “It is always gratifying to see a Virginia-headquartered manufacturing company expand, further strengthening this critical sector. The manufacturing industry continues to gain momentum across Virginia, with more than 240,000 employed in the sector, and small businesses like Dulles Glass and Mirror are contributing to that energy and the new Virginia economy.”

“Dulles Glass and Mirror, since its founding in 1972, has been a solid example of the success companies can achieve in the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “Prince William County offers a facility that will accommodate the company’s future growth, and a strong, skilled workforce that has contributed to their success over the past four decades. We are confident that Prince William County will continue to provide a business environment and infrastructure that allows Dulles Glass and Mirror to thrive for years to come.”

Dulles Glass and Mirror is a privately held company that manufactures glass, mirror and shower doors for residential and commercial uses. The company delivers its products nationally and offers installation services in Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. Dulles Glass and Mirror also offers a large variety of glass and mirror products that are customizable through its online store.

“When you are known for the best quality and service, it is important that we consider both customers and employees alike,” said Dr. Bahram Nasehi, Vice President of Operations & CFO, Dulles Glass and Mirror.“Our workforce is the core of our operation and allows us to achieve our goal.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Dulles Glass and Mirror, Inc.’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens.

“Were delighted to welcome Dulles Glass and Mirror into Prince William County and continue to deliver a top-ranked business climate where the company can expand and grow, providing more jobs for our citizens,” said Corey A. Stewart, Chairman, Prince William Board of County Supervisors. “More and more companies are seeking out Prince William County as they outgrow their old facilities and require a highly-skilled workforce.”

“I am pleased to see Dulles Glass and Mirror expanding operations and bringing more job opportunities to Prince William County,” said Senator Richard Black. “Prince William is a great place to do business and are pleased to see such a significant investment in the community.”

To learn more about Dulles Glass and Mirror, visit: www.dullesglassandmirror.com.

