 jump to example.com

Duke owns #16 UVA baseball in series opener, 19-3

Published Friday, Mar. 24, 2017, 11:53 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

uva dukeDuke scored 10 runs in the first three innings to race to a big lead as it walloped the No. 16 UVA baseball team, 19-3, Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Davenport Field. Virginia fell to 17-6 on the year, including a 2-5 mark in ACC play.

Duke (13-11, 4-3 ACC) roughed up UVA starter Daniel Lynch (So., Henrico, Va.), who gave up 10 runs and 12 hits in 2 1/3 innings in taking the loss and falling to 4-2 on the year. Freshman reliever Noah Murdock (Colonial Heights, Va.) allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings of quality relief. The Blue Devils finished with 26 hits, including four home runs, off five UVA pitchers.

Duke starter Mitch Stallings (2-2) earned the win with seven innings of three-run, seven-hit baseball.

Duke bolted to an early 7-1 lead after two innings, getting a pair of 3-run homers from Jack Labosky. He hit a three-run homer to left-center from Labosky in the first inning and another to cap a four-run second inning.

Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) got UVA on the board in the bottom of the first with a two-out solo home run into the first row of bleachers in left field. The opposite-field shot was his eighth home run of the year, including his seventh to left field. Haseley finished with a pair of hits in the game.

Duke extended its lead to 10-1 in the third, with Griffin Conine’s two-run double knocking Lynch from the game. UVA scored a run in the third inning on an RBI grounder from Jake McCarthy (So., Scranton, Pa.) and added a run in the fifth on a run-scoring grounder from Haseley.

After scoring a run in the sixth, Duke scored five runs in the seventh, capped by a three-run homer from Jalen Phillips, then added two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

The teams play Game 2 of the series at 1 p.m. Saturday, with parking available in the University Hall lots.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Firehouse Subs fundraiser to benefit Augusta County Sheriff’s Office family member
VMI falls in strikeout-laden SoCon opener, 3-0
Kowalo’s four hits help Liberty dump Charleston Southern, 12-2
A guide to using a VPN: How and when it’s better to use it?
Warner, Trump on GOP pullback on TrumpCare
Three transferring out of George Mason basketball program
Virginia unemployment rate lowest in nine years
Warner, Kaine introduce bill to fix broken VA appeals process
Ralph Northam unveils environmental policy platform
You might want to sell your mortgage
Bill to assist small business offer retirement plans to employees
Food hall model moves into 5th Street Station
VCU Health symposium will examine extreme injuries
Video: Awesome Wrestling Entertainment reveals card for May 6 Night of the Superstars
PVCC’s Grayson Katzenbach named one of America’s top 20 community college students
UVA finds another immune system link science said didn’t exist
Virginia Tech hosts regional tree climbing championship April 1-2
McAuliffe budget amendment address Hampton Roads tunnel toll violations concerns
Obenshain comments on veto of charter schools bill
Waynesboro Police: Beware of government grants scam
Another UVA hoops departure: Cause for alarm?
Game Notes: #16 UVA opens ACC home schedule with Duke
Latest to leave UVA hoops: Darius Thompson
Sen. Warner on Friedman confirmation as Ambassador to Israel
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 