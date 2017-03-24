Duke owns #16 UVA baseball in series opener, 19-3

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Duke scored 10 runs in the first three innings to race to a big lead as it walloped the No. 16 UVA baseball team, 19-3, Friday in the opener of a three-game series at Davenport Field. Virginia fell to 17-6 on the year, including a 2-5 mark in ACC play.

Duke (13-11, 4-3 ACC) roughed up UVA starter Daniel Lynch (So., Henrico, Va.), who gave up 10 runs and 12 hits in 2 1/3 innings in taking the loss and falling to 4-2 on the year. Freshman reliever Noah Murdock (Colonial Heights, Va.) allowed one run in 3 2/3 innings of quality relief. The Blue Devils finished with 26 hits, including four home runs, off five UVA pitchers.

Duke starter Mitch Stallings (2-2) earned the win with seven innings of three-run, seven-hit baseball.

Duke bolted to an early 7-1 lead after two innings, getting a pair of 3-run homers from Jack Labosky. He hit a three-run homer to left-center from Labosky in the first inning and another to cap a four-run second inning.

Adam Haseley (Jr., Windermere, Fla.) got UVA on the board in the bottom of the first with a two-out solo home run into the first row of bleachers in left field. The opposite-field shot was his eighth home run of the year, including his seventh to left field. Haseley finished with a pair of hits in the game.

Duke extended its lead to 10-1 in the third, with Griffin Conine’s two-run double knocking Lynch from the game. UVA scored a run in the third inning on an RBI grounder from Jake McCarthy (So., Scranton, Pa.) and added a run in the fifth on a run-scoring grounder from Haseley.

After scoring a run in the sixth, Duke scored five runs in the seventh, capped by a three-run homer from Jalen Phillips, then added two in the eighth and one in the ninth.

The teams play Game 2 of the series at 1 p.m. Saturday, with parking available in the University Hall lots.