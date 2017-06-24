Ducks down Squirrels: Take first two in series

The Akron RubberDucks (36-33) held onto a 3-2 win over Richmond (30-43) in front of 8,478 fans at The Diamond on Saturday evening. The Squirrels were held to four hits in the loss, falling to a season-low tying 13 games below .500. Dan Slania suffered the loss, allowing three runs in 5.2 innings of work. The Squirrels are now 1-5 against Akron this season and will attempt to avoid the sweep on Sunday afternoon at 12:05 p.m.

Slania made the start for Richmond, his third of the season and second since returning from Triple-A Sacramento. Slania worked around a leadoff base hit in the first inning, using a double play to face just three batters. Akron did ding Slania for a run in the second inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Bobby Bradley doubled to begin the inning and Joe Sever knocked him in on a base hit to center field. Slania picked up his first strikeout of the game to limit the ‘Ducks to just one run.

Richmond jumped ahead with a pair of runs against Akron’s starting pitcher Matt Esparza. Dylan Davis opened the third with a base hit and was erased on a fielders choice off the bat of Rando Moreno. Moreno promptly stole second and advanced to third on an errant pick off throw. Myles Schroder delivered an RBI double and Slade Heathcott followed with a run scoring single to right field. The Squirrels led 2-1 after the third inning.

Akron charged back to regain the lead with a two more runs in the top of the fourth inning. Slania walked Bradley and Joe sever with two outs, allowing Dorssys Paulino to rip a double to right field for a 3-2 advantage. Slania used 64 pitches over the first four frames.

Slania worked through the fifth inning and nearly finished the sixth before walking Paulino with two outs. Jarret Martin entered with two runners on and ended the inning to close the line on Slania. The burly righty went 5.2 innings and allowed three runs on seven hits in the defeat. He walked four and struck out one on 100 pitches. Martin added 1.2 scoreless inning of relief and Collin Balester did the same.

Esparza moved through the middle innings, retiring ten consecutive batters until he walked Hunter Cole to end his outing. Cole worked a walk with two outs in the seventh and D.J. Brown entered to end the inning. Esparza (4-0) departed with a 3-2 lead and allowed just two runs on three hits. He struck out two and walked three on 93 pitches in the win.

Brown bridged the game to closer David Speer in the ninth. Speer allowed a base hit to Jerry Sands, but managed to get the final out of the game to earn his fourth save of the season.