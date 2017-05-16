Ducks down Squirrels to even series

The Akron RubberDucks (16-18) muted the Flying Squirrels and snapped Richmond’s three game winning streak on Tuesday morning with a 6-1 win at Canal Park. Richmond (16-21) out-hit Akron 7-6, but produced just one run, a solo homer off the bat of Dylan Davis in the seventh inning. Richmond will conclude the current road trip on Wednesday with the series finale at 10:35 a.m.

Richmond’s Sam Coonrod made his seventh start of the season on Tuesday and got off to a hot start by striking out the side in the first inning. The righty needed only 12 pitches to accomplish the feat, but encountered trouble in the next inning. With one out in the second, Akron’s Joe Sever lofted a bloop double into shallow right field. Coonrod then struck out the next batter for the second out of the inning and hit Mark Mathias. ToddHankins then drew a walk and Jose De La Cruz smacked a double to clear the bases for a 3-0 Akron lead. Coonrod ended the inning by striking out Tyler Krieger.

The Squirrels threatened throughout the firstthree innings against RubberDucks starting pitcher Nick Pasquale. Miguel Gomez and Chris Shaw both singled in the first inning and were left on when Pasquale struck out Brandon Bednar. Pasquale also worked around a leadoff double to Hunter Cole in the second inning and a walk in the third inning.

Pasquale labored through five innings, dodging trouble at each turn. The righty tossed 106 pitches in his five innings of work and did not allow a run. He walked three and struck out five to earn the win. Cameron Hill relieved Pasquale in the sixth inning and tossed three innings.

Coonrod rebounded from the three-run second and retired seven consecutive hitters until he was touched up for another run in the fifth. Todd Hankins flipped a single to into right field to open the fifth inning and Juan De La Cruz followed with a walk. Krieger then executed a sacrifice bunt and Luigi Rodriguez lofted a sacrifice fly for a 4-0 RubberDucks lead. Coonrod struck out Chang again to end the inning and used 69 pitches in the first five innings.

The sixth inning would be Coonrod’s last as he struggled with his command to load the bases. Rodolfo Martinez entered to relieve Coonrod with the bags packed and just one out. Martinez struck out the first batterTodd Hankins and then induced a fly ball to end the inning and close the line on Coonrod. The righty tossed 5.1 innings and allowed four runs on three hits in the defeat. Coonrod walked four, hit two and struck out seven.

The Squirrels managed to get on the board with a run in the seventh inning. Facing reliever Cameron Hill, Dylan Davis muscled an opposite field homer over the right field wall to make it 4-1. It was the first Double-A home run for Davis.

Martinez tossed a scoreless seventh inning for Richmond thanks to an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded. Christian Jones tossed the eighth inning and allowed a two-run homer to Mark Mathias to fall behind, 6-1.

The Squirrels conclude their seven game road trip in Akron, OH on Wednesday morning at 10:35 a.m. Left-hander Matt Lujan (1-2, 5.93) will make the start for Richmond against Akron LHP Luis Lugo (2-1, 1.91). The Flying Squirrels return to The Diamond on Friday, May 19 with another Free Shirt Friday & Happy Hour. Flying Squirrels individual tickets, mini plans and group packages are on sale by contacting the Richmond box office at 804-359-FUNN or online at www.squirrelsbaseball.com