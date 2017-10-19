Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28

A group of local organizations is organizing the annual Drug Take Back Day for Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at three locations across the region.

Staunton: Fisher Auto Parts Parking Lot next to Augusta Health’s Urgent Care on Statler Blvd.

Waynesboro: Walmart Neighborhood Market at 1211 West Broad Street

Verona: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot (127 Lee Highway, Verona)

Drug Take Back Day is a safe way for the community to dispose of prescription, over-the-counter and pet medicines. This is a coordinated statewide effort between law enforcement agencies, hospitals and healthcare providers and community service organizations.

Locally, this effort is coordinated by the Home Instead Senior Care, Augusta Health, the Staunton Police Department and the Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Augusta Prevention Partners and the Central Shenandoah Health District.

