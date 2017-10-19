 jump to example.com
 

Drug Take Back Day is Saturday, Oct. 28

Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017, 9:24 am

newspaperA group of local organizations is organizing the annual Drug Take Back Day for Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at three locations across the region.

  • Staunton: Fisher Auto Parts Parking Lot next to Augusta Health’s Urgent Care on Statler Blvd.
  • Waynesboro: Walmart Neighborhood Market  at 1211 West Broad Street
  • Verona: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office Parking Lot (127 Lee Highway, Verona)

Drug Take Back Day is a safe way for the community to dispose of prescription, over-the-counter and pet medicines.  This is a coordinated statewide effort between law enforcement agencies, hospitals and healthcare providers and community service organizations.

Locally, this effort is coordinated by the Home Instead Senior Care, Augusta Health, the Staunton Police Department and the Waynesboro Police Department, Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Greater Augusta Prevention Partners and the Central Shenandoah Health District.

 

Details

  • Drive through, drop off, no questions asked.
  • Medicine does not have to be in original containers.  If it is, identifying information should be removed or marked out. Needles and ‘Sharps’ are not allowed.

 

Subscribe to AFP: Come on, you know you want to

You can subscribe to Augusta Free Press if you want to. If you don't, we're still cool.

Augusta Free Press: Your local marketing specialists

Augusta Free Press brings your ideas on marketing and what you want and need to do to reach customers and clients to reality.

1K and counting: Need a new business website? Hire AFP

Augusta Free Press has built more than 1,000 websites for clients across the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia. With a track record of more than a decade in website design, let AFP guide you through the process.

Advertise on AFP through Dec. 31 for $500

Our readership continues to grow on AugustaFreePress.com, and we want your business to feel that love. We're offering a deal to advertise in the fourth quarter for a reduced rate.

Help Wanted: Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician

Stable Craft Brewing in Waynesboro, Va., has immediate openings for Craft Beertender and Cellar Technician.

 
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Ken Plum: Shades of the Old South
Animal cognition research, education, and outreach funded by NSF
Albemarle County endorses mission from draft economic development strategic plan
Leading brain development, disabilities expert to open VTCRI Distinguished Public Lecture Series
EMU Centennial Homecoming a ‘magical weekend’
Flint Water Crisis team brings relief to well owners following hurricanes Harvey and Irma
McAuliffe announces 2017 recipient of Governor’s Award for Excellence in International Trade
ACC has six named Lott Impact Awards quarterfinalists