 jump to example.com

Drivers urged to watch for farm equipment on highways

Published Friday, Sep. 8, 2017, 10:54 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Fall is one of the busiest times for farmers to move harvesting equipment on public roads.

tractorThis is a fact Virginia Farm Bureau Federation members, like Will Roberts of Pittsylvania County, would like to drive home to those unfamiliar with farm machinery.

Roberts, who often has to move equipment on public roadways, is head of the VFBF Young Farmers Safety Subcommittee. He said that farm equipment can take up multiple lanes on rural roads, and drivers need to use caution.

“It can be an ordeal, and quite scary when I have to travel with my equipment on the road,” Roberts said. “I often encounter people who are impatient and try to get around me, or they drive very close to the equipment and it can be very dangerous.”

A slow-moving vehicle like a combine or a dual-wheel tractor is typically wider than one lane of a two-lane road. Farmers often have to take that equipment out on public roads to move it from field to field.

State law requires tractors and other equipment that travels 25 mph or slower to be marked with the triangular slow-moving vehicle emblem when being operated on public roads. Many farmers also use flashing amber lights, reflective decals and escort vehicles to alert approaching drivers.

“I always use an escort vehicle when I can, and if I’m able, I pull off to the side of the road so drivers can go past me,” Roberts said. “I try to have respect for drivers who need to get down the road, but I have a job to do and deserve common courtesy as well.”

The safety subcommittee wants drivers to watch for farm equipment on the roads, recognize SMV emblems, and slow down if they encounter vehicles that display the emblem.

September is a great time to be aware of farm equipment since Sept. 17-23 is National Farm Safety and Health Week The theme of the week is “Putting Farm Safety Into Practice” with daily themes, including tractor safety; farm health; child and youth health and safety; working in confined spaces; and rural roadway safety.

As part of an outreach effort, the Young Farmers have put together a slow-moving vehicle exhibit at the State Fair of Virginia, which opens Sept. 29. The exhibit was created in partnership with Hoober Inc., a farm equipment dealership in Hanover County.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Coming to Altria Theater: The Beach Boys on Nov. 12
Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Delaware game
Liberty announces 2017-18 Big South men’s basketball schedule
AAA: Potential for another gas price spike with Irma
Creative ways of promoting your business
Oran Safety Glass to invest $4.45 million to expand manufacturing operation in Greensville County
Route 641 bridge in Albemarle County to close for rehabilitation Sept. 11
Five Fulbright scholars begin studies at EMU Center for Justice and Peacebuilding
Virginia Tech Hyperloop team ventures to SpaceX for global competition
W&L classics professor awarded National Endowment for the Humanities grant
Frederick stuns Hillcats in ninth of Game 1, 10-9
No. 8 Virginia falls 2-1 to No. 1 UCLA Thursday
Sen. Warner on Equifax data breach
Kaine urges healthcare fix that helps rural Virginia
Charlottesville Area Transit Free Trolley to detour: Free rides on Route 7
St. Anne’s-Belfield School welcomes exchange students from Madrid
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 