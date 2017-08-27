 jump to example.com

‘Dream Big’ at IX Art Park during Freefall Music & Art Festival

Published Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, 7:42 am

The IX Art Park wants you to dream big. It even tells you so in a gigantic mural at the centerpiece of the park.

Freefall Music & Art FestivalThis fall, the IX Art Park and WTJU invite everyone in Charlottesville and beyond to dream big, share music experiences, and celebrate our creative community. The 2017 Freefall Music & Art Festival promises that with nine FREE outdoor concerts every Saturday in September and October at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville.

“We started the art park as a point of possibility. What was our dream community and how could we begin building it,” said Brian Wimer, director of the IX Art Park. “The Freefall concert series is that dream made manifest.”

Less than four years old, the IX Art Park has rapidly grown into a destination for the arts and live performances in the Charlottesville region. Its eclectic, funky setting a few blocks south of the Downtown Mall lends itself to diverse experimentation that weaves together many parts of our community.

The Freefall concert series matches that diverse impulse. Co-sponsored by UVA’s community radio station WTJU 91.1 FM, awesomely eclectic music is a hallmark of Freefall. From the Balkan, gypsy-punk sound ofBlack Masala on September 2nd to funk, Latin, blues, reggae, hip-hop, world groove, folk, and more later in the series, the Freefall is mixing it up at the IX Art Park.

“I see this as the best use of our space – for community cultural events,” said Wimer. “That might change if the city forces the property owners into more market-driven uses. But for now, let’s make the most of the moment and celebrate this collective dream and the best future possible.”

These Saturday events will each feature FREE outdoor live music, art, local brews, food trucks, and beautiful fall weather at the IX Art Park.

The Freefall Music & Art Festival takes place every Saturday from September 2 through October 28 at the IX Art Park, 522 2nd Street SE in Charlottesville. More at freefallcville.com.

