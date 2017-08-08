Draftco Inc. to invest $450,000, create 16 new jobs in Augusta County

Draftco Inc., a machine and fabrication shop, will invest $450,000 to expand its manufacturing operation in Augusta County. The company will make improvements to its quality inspection room and purchase new machines and welding and testing equipment. The expansion will create 16 new jobs.

“Draftco has maintained a strong reputation in Augusta County for more than 50 years, and continues to contribute to the expansion of the Commonwealth’s advanced manufacturing industry,” said Governor McAuliffe. “To succeed in diversifying and building the new Virginia economy, it is critical to support companies of all sizes, including small businesses like Draftco. I am pleased Draftco will benefit from our jobs services program that helps provide a pipeline of skilled talent to the Commonwealth’s new and existing companies.”

Draftco, Inc., founded in 1965 and located in Stuarts Draft, is a fully equipped precision job shop with highly skilled craftsmen who have the capabilities to meet most any need involving conventional machine work, Computer Numerical Control machine work, welding and fabrication work, sheet metal fabrication, and machine and equipment building.

“Augusta County fosters an outstanding business climate for industries of the 21st century, and Draftco’s long history in Augusta is a testament to the assets of the region and the Commonwealth,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore. “We commend the company’s decision to invest further in Virginia’s manufacturing base, which is home to nearly 6,000 employers, and we wish them continued success and growth in the future.”

“Draftco’s increase in capacity and capability is in support of the forecasted rise in national defense spending and local customer needs,” said Kevin Reed, Quality Manager, Draftco Inc. “Draftco has recently taken on additional leadership and is excited about the changes and prospects which lie ahead. The work ethics of the folks in the valley, coupled with the skills and training many of our employees received through Valley Career and Technical Center and Blue Ridge Community College have contributed to Draftco’s success, as a competitive and capable machining and manufacturing ‘build to print’ company. The support of the Virginia Economic Development Partnership will certainly aid in our planned growth. These are exciting times for Draftco and we are certain that our future growth will be beneficial to Draftco and to our friends in the Valley.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership will support Draftco’s new job creation through its Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs or experiencing technological change to support employee training activities. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies. VJIP is state-funded, demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for its citizens. Augusta County will match the VJIP funding awarded to the company to support the expansion project.

Tracy Pyles, Chairman of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors said, “With a rich history vested in Augusta County, Draftco, Inc. has served as a leading machine and fabrication shop since the mid-1960s. Having the chance to have home-grown jobs harvested by our eager and well-prepared young people brings a great since of pride to the County Board.”

“We look forward to following the growth of Draftco and the new opportunities created by this expansion, which will bring 16 new positions to the citizens of Augusta County,” said Mike Shull, Member of the Augusta County Board of Supervisors and representative of the Riverheads District where Draftco, Inc. is located. “Manufacturing is Augusta County’s largest employment sector, and it is expansions like this that maintain our strong reputation as a center for manufacturing.”

“Draftco exemplifies a long-standing community business that provides skilled manufacturing jobs, good stable pay, and economic growth opportunities for our area,” said Senator Emmett Hanger. “I am pleased the Commonwealth can assist with this expansion and insure the company’s vitality for another 50 years of business.”

“I am thrilled to hear that Draftco, Inc. has decided to invest $450,000 to expand its manufacturing operation in Augusta County,” said Delegate Ben Cline. “Draftco’s decision to expand is a testament to Augusta County and the availability of a skilled workforce in the Shenandoah Valley which allows for industries to grow and prosper. I thank Draftco for its continued commitment to our part of Virginia.”