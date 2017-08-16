 jump to example.com

Dr. Deborah Greubel appointed VP. dean of Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences

Published Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, 5:44 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Dr. Deborah Greubel will join Mary Baldwin University in November as the Vice President and Dean of the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences following the retirement of Dr. Linda Seestedt-Stanford, Founding Vice President.

Dr. Deborah GreubelGreubel currently serves as the Director of the School of Nursing at The University of Tulsa (TU).  She brings to MBU a distinctive set of experiences and expertise, having served as a provider in Internal Medicine, Geriatrics, and Palliative Care and Hospice and as a hospital administrator for a six-hospital health care system. Greubel has served as a clinical instructor and faculty member at the University of Alabama School of Medicine, the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center and the College of Medicine, the Kramer School of Nursing, and The University of Tulsa School of Nursing.

“I am honored to be assuming this key position to assist the college in furthering the excellence of its founding programs and to assist and empower the outstanding faculty in all the work they do and their key work on research and scholarship,” Greubel said. “Sitting at the crosshairs of the rising demands for health care and notable growth in the health professions, the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences and its partners will serve as the torchbearers in leading us toward a new frontier of well being through interprofessional care.”

In her role as Director of the School of Nursing at TU, Greubel took a lead role in the planning and building of the new Oxley College of Health Sciences facility and built a five-year strategic plan that created new academic programs, including several new doctoral programs. She was part of the founding faculty of the Institute for Health Care Delivery Sciences, established partnerships with the University of Oklahoma School of Community Medicine, the Laureate Institute for Brain Research, and Ascension Health Care. Through her leadership, students in the Oxley College of Health Sciences now benefit from being part of the Albert Schweitzer Fellowship Program.

In addition, Greubel has credentials from TU’s Executive Education in Health Care Delivery Sciences, the Wharton School of Business, and the Naval War College. She is a Captain in the United States Navy, with distinguished international experience during her 16 years in the Naval Reserves. She was called to active duty in 2005 in Kuwait as the Officer in Charge of a Troop Medical Clinic in Udairi. She served as the Operations Officer for Navy Medicine Support Command, planning and executing more than 25 international humanitarian/disaster relief training exercises. She currently serves as the Assistant Senior Nurse Executive and Command Legal Officer for Expeditionary Medical Facility Dallas One.

“Dr. Greubel brings essential leadership qualities to the next important phase for the Murphy Deming College of Health Sciences,” MBU President Pamela R. Fox said. “Her colleagues and associates cite her ability to reach high levels of innovative thinking that address the ever-evolving improvements in patient experience and quality of care. She is visionary, dedicated, and devoted to forging partnerships, building relationships, and garnering resources to support programs, faculty, and the community.”

Founded in 1842, Mary Baldwin University is a small, coeducational university offering a range of degree programs from bachelor to doctoral. It serves a vibrant student population on its main campus in Staunton, Virginia, at its nearby health sciences campus in Augusta County, online, and through regional advising centers throughout Virginia. All programs are coeducational except the Mary Baldwin College for Women. Throughout 2016–17, MBU is celebrating its 175th anniversary.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
VDOT to conduct geological tests at Natural Bridge
Men’s soccer: Virginia picked second in ACC Coastal preseason poll
More than 9,000 ask Charlottesville to create peace memorial
American youths increasingly exposed to extremist messages online
Travel Channel coming to The Diamond this Friday
Warner, Kaine call on Sessions to step up efforts to combat hate-based violence
Tim Kaine: ‘We will not go back to the days of hatred and bigotry’
Statement from Dr. Ralph Northam on Confederate statues
NASCAR hands out penalties, suspensions prior to the UNOH 200 at BMS
How to spend less on your phone contract
‘Sticky stuff’ proves to be a success at Bristol Motor Speedway
iScholars learn entrepreneurship, innovation
Daughters for Life Gala Dinner to honor three peacebuilders
Oxford professor of New Testament studies to lecture at W&L
Virginia Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest set for Oct. 6-8 at State Fair
AAA Travel Tip: Total eclipse in the car
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 