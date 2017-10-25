Downtown Safe Halloween returns to Sprint Pavilion on Saturday
The City of Charlottesville’s annual Downtown Safe Halloween Festival will take place on Saturday from 2:00pm-5:00pm at the Sprint Pavilion.
This fun, family-friendly event features performances by Brushwood School of Dance and Air Raid Juggling, a costume contest, inflatables, pumpkin bowling, make & take crafts, games, and much more! There will be over twenty fun attractions and activity stations in all. Activities and games run from 2:00-4:30pm.
The event concludes with safe trick-or-treating on the downtown mall at participating stores from 4:30-5:00pm. This year we will also have an Escape Space for anyone with ASD or Sensory Processing Disorder.
The event is free and open to the public.
Event Schedule
2:00pm-4:30pm
Inflatables, Pumpkin Bowling, Make & Take Crafts, Games, Halloween Dance Party, Pumpkin Judging, Fire Truck Display, Spooky Story-Time
2:15, 3:15, 4:00pm
Brushwood School of Dance
2:30pm
Air Juggling
3:30pm
Costume contest
4:30pm-5:00pm
Safe Trick-or-Treating on the Downtown Mall
The year’s event is presented by Charlottesville Parks & Recreation in conjunction with Bama Works and the Downtown Business Association of Charlottesville. The Sprint Pavilion is located on the east end of the historic downtown mall.
For more information please call (434) 970-3260 or visit www.charlottesville.org/parksandrec.
