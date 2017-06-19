Downtown Harrisonburg fireworks spectacular planned for Fourth of July

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance has big plans for this year’s Fourth of July festival in downtown Harrisonburg, including a better fireworks finale made possible by Sustainable Solutions, Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint and Clementine Café. The fireworks show will begin at approximately 9:15pm from Westover Park.

“The hillside at Westover Park is a new and better launch site,” says Jeremiah Jenkins, HDR’s event coordinator. “This location offers the community more viewing options, and gives us the ability to reschedule the show in case of inclement weather.”

The following locations are recommended for safe viewing:

Food Maxx International Market, 924 W. Market St.

JMU Memorial Hall Parking Lots, 395 S. High St.

Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.

Turner Pavilion & Park, 228 S. Liberty St.

Westside Baptist Church, 715 W. Wolfe St.

The rain date for the fireworks show is set for July 6, 2017. Updates will be made on Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance’s website and social media pages.

In addition to fireworks, the community is invited to enjoy a full day of Valley Fourth festivities.

8AM: Valley Fourth RUN 8AM – 1PM: Harrisonburg Farmers Market Noon: Reading of the Declaration Independence by the Fort Harrison Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (at Court Square) 1-5PM: Friendly City Fortune $250,000 Raffle 2-9PM: Art market, food trucks, beer garden, craft vendors and kids’ activities 5-9PM: Live music with The Judy Chops and Super Doppler 5-9PM: Classic Car Cruise-in 9:15PM: Fireworks Finale

Valley Fourth, organized and presented by Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, is the largest community celebration in Harrisonburg, drawing more than 10,000 residents and visitors to downtown each year. All Valley Fourth activities are provided to the public thanks to the support of our sponsors: The Breeze, City of Harrisonburg, Clementine Café, Ford, Gaines Group Architects, Harrisonburg Electric Commission, Harrisonburg

Radio Group, Jack Brown’s Beer & Burger Joint, R.S. Monger & Sons, Rockingham County, Steven Toyota, Sustainable Solutions, and WHSV.

For more information about Valley Fourth, visit www.valleyfourth.com.