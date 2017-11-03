Doug Wilder endorses Justin Fairfax for LG, declines to endorse Northam, Herring

L. Douglas Wilder, Virginia’s 66th governor, has endorsed Justin Fairfax for lieutenant governor of Virginia.

The former governor announced his endorsement of Justin Fairfax, a former Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, on Thursday during the forum entitled, The People’s Debate: Tackling State and National Issues With Your Questions hosted by Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs.

Wilder declined to endorse Fairfax’s Democratic state ticket-mates, gubernatorial nominee Ralph Northam, the sitting lieutenant governor, and Mark Herring, who is running for re-election as atttorney general.

Wilder, according to an account in today’s Times-Dispatch, said Fairfax “has not been dealt a good hand,” after earlier in the 2017 campaign raising issue with the move of the Northam campaign last month to print campaign flyers omitting Fairfax’s name at the request of the Laborers’ International Union of North America, which backs two proposed natural-gas pipelines that Fairfax opposes.

Statement from Justin Fairfax

“I am deeply honored to have the endorsement and support of Governor Douglas Wilder. As Virginia’s 66th Governor and the first African-American elected since Reconstruction, he represents a part of Virginia’s history we can be proud of. ”

“Governor Wilder, a brilliant figure in the life of this nation remains deeply engaged in the community, outspoken on issues important to Virginians– direct and unafraid to confront political challenges and complex issues with an aim to help all Virginians rise to higher heights. I am honored to earn his support.”

“He traveled to every region of the Commonwealth, including rural, suburban, and urban communities. He focused on Virginia’s future. He wanted to create opportunity, security, and equality for all Virginians. I have also traveled across the Commonwealth with a message of hope, opportunity, growth, and a Virginia that rises together. We can best move forward by embracing the diversity of our regions and our peoples and demonstrating that Virginia is ready again to be a national leader as it was when it elected Doug Wilder.”