DOT awards $8.2 million for I-64 repairs in Alleghany County

Published Monday, Apr. 24, 2017, 8:26 am

U.S. Sens. Mark R. Warner, Tim Kaine, and Congressman Morgan Griffith announced that the U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded the Virginia Department of Transportation $8.2 million to repair damage to Interstate 64 from severe flooding in Alleghany County last year.

interstate 64“The damage to I-64 caused by severe flooding in Alleghany County last summer has had lasting impacts for residents, travelers, and commuters in the region. The federal funds will help shoulder the cost of repairs,” Warner said. “For many Virginians, interstate travel is a daily part of life. Investing in that infrastructure eases the burden on Virginia residents and strengthens our Commonwealth.”

“These federal funds will help Alleghany County make needed highway repairs after the intense string of storms last year that produced heavy flooding,” said Kaine. “Maintaining and investing in our infrastructure boosts our economy, makes the Commonwealth more competitive, and improves daily life for the countless Virginians who rely on highways like I-64.”

“The award from the Department of Transportation will bring much needed funding to help repair the damage to I64,” said Griffith. “This is a good investment into our infrastructure, and will make it more convenient for drivers to safely get to work, school, or other destinations.”

This funding is made available through the Federal Highway Administration’s Emergency Relief program. More information can be found here.

