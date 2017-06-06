Dooms Volunteer Fire Company carnival set for June 13-17

The annual Dooms Volunteer Fire Company Carnival returns to Constitution Park in Waynesboro June 13-17.

The carnival features rides, games and a wide array of concessions.

It will be open each night from 6-10 p.m.

Wristbands are $15 nightly and enable carnival-goers to ride all-you-want, all-night until closing.