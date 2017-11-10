Donuts with a Deputy event set for Saturday

The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting its second annual Donuts with a Deputy on Saturday.

The event will be held at the Old Schoolhouse Restaurant, located at 116 Draft Avenue in Stuarts Draft, from 9-11 a.m.

The event is an opportunity to get to know deputies from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office and members of Augusta County Animal Control. All ages are encouraged to attend.

Donuts, fruit, milk, and coffee will be served. Door prizes, including a 4,000-watt generator, will be given away. Other activities include a scavenger hunt, and a coloring contest for kids 12 and under.