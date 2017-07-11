 jump to example.com

Don’t play with the law: The importance of hiring a lawyer

Published Tuesday, Jul. 11, 2017, 9:37 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

courtHiring a lawyer is usually associated with extraordinary cases by average people. That means is that people won’t actually deem something worth hiring a lawyer unless it’s something very serious. That’s often times a mistake and this article serves as advice for those that might be facing law-sensitive situations. It’s important to hire a lawyer even if the case isn’t something extremely serious or life-threatening. Just because you’re not risking doing life in prison doesn’t mean that you should shun the idea of hiring a lawyer. Here, were look at the top reasons why you would be a lot better off hiring someone like Van Norman Law instead of taking care of the problem yourself or winging it.

 

You don’t know the law

Unless you’re among the few people that actually know the law and your country’s legislation from cover to cover, you’re better off hiring a lawyer. The law can be very tricky and complicated at times and if history is of any evidence, if it has the chance to become any of those things, it will.

Hiring a lawyer will give you full access to someone that knows every aspect of the law. Knowledge is power and only by properly knowing all the rules that your state abides will you be able to impose or contest laws so that they work in your favor in a case.

 

Challenging decisions

The cases in which you are granted everything that you’ve wished for in a trial or divorce for example are slim to none. Most times, you are faced with conclusions to a case that you most certainly do not like. Having a lawyer in your corner means that you will be able to contest and challenge these decisions and work towards obtaining something you can agree to. Doing it on your own implies that you know the law, but that brings us right back to the previous order of business. If for instance, you risk losing your rights of being with your kids in a divorce, you have a far better chance of fighting a decision against you with the help of a lawyer that is specialized in child custody cases .Staying on the right side of the law at all times

The best way to make sure that you never lose in court or that you are never punished by the law is by not getting on its bad side in the first place. Doing that isn’t that complicated, for the most part, as your common sense should be enough to keep you away from the more obvious obstructions that could get you in trouble. However, if you don’t know the law in its entirety, you might break some laws without being aware of it. If for example you have just started your own business, you might break some laws in regards to what you can and cannot do as an organization. Having a lawyer will allow you to keep track of everything and stay clear of any “strikes”.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Artificial intelligence aids research to find best treatment for stroke patients
Game Notes: Turks host New Market in VBL Tuesday
Six-run 10th gives Hillcats 8-2 win at Salem
2K+ credentials awarded through New Economy Workforce program
July is Vehicle Theft Prevention Month
Virginia first to opt-in to FirstNet’s National Public Safety Broadband Network
McAuliffe announces recipient of Governor’s Award for Outstanding State Stewardship
Epilepsy Foundation receives SUDEP grant
Endstation Theatre presents The Complete History of America (Abridged) at Lime Kiln
Solar co-op to hold final information session ahead of July 19 sign-up deadline
Chesapeake Conservancy demonstrates use of cloud-based computing for conservation
McAuliffe recognizes Virginia Commission for the Arts for 50 years of service
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: The Roman Reigns heel turn
Unvaccinated Virginia horse tests positive for West Nile Virus, is euthanized
Staunton-Augusta YMCA introduces Rock Steady Boxing
ACC has 18 named to Bednarik Watch List, 11 to Maxwell Watch List
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 