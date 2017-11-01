Don’t know what you got ‘til it’s gone: Voters on Obamacare, taxes, Iran
For six years, Republicans promised to repeal Obamacare, if given half the chance. Now the voters who gave them a full chance are thinking, not so fast.
Fifty-one percent, according to a new survey from Public Policy Polling, support the Affordable Care Act, to 33 percent who oppose it.
Funny how things work out.
Despite the constant drumbeat toward repeal, only 32 percent of us think the best path forward on healthcare is to repeal Obamacare, to 61 percent who support keeping Obamacare in place, with fixes to it as necessary to improve it.
A deeper dive into a couple of other issues from the Republican agenda get you wondering what people thought they were actually voting for last November.
Just 29 percent support the so-called tax reform plan that would slash taxes on billionaires at the expense of the middle class, who would be asked to pay more for less services. The PPP poll has 53 percent agreeing that the tax plan would mostly help the rich, which signals that we actually get it, though, sadly, too late.
One other hot-button issue you were sold on last year was that horrible Iran nuclear deal. Seems that you’re getting it now, that it wasn’t a horrible deal after all. Forty-five percent told PPP that they would be less likely to vote for a member of Congress who voted to take action causing the collapse of the deal, to 26 percent who would be more likely to vote for those dunderheads.
The lesson, reinforced: elections, indeed, have consequences.
Column by Chris Graham
