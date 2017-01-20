Dominion to award $1 million in environmental education, stewardship grants

Dominion Resources will provide $1 million in environmental grants this year through its charitable arm, the Dominion Foundation.

The competitive program is designed to support specific short-term projects by nonprofits and K-12 schools working to improve the environment and provide environmental education experiences in communities served by Dominion companies.

“Each year Dominion partners with a broad range of nonprofits and schools to fund meaningful environmental projects that preserve, enhance, or make nature more accessible within our communities,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Foundation. “The grants will support a variety of innovative environmental efforts to improve natural spaces and teach students, as well as the public, to treasure natural resources and use them wisely.”

There are two components to this year’s grants. Non-profit organizations are invited to apply for grants of up to $50,000 each for short-term projects that promise measurable results to improve the environment. Also, public and private K-12 schools in eligible regions are now invited to apply for classroom grants of up to $5,000 each for environmental education programs.

Eligible organizations in Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and other areas within the company’s footprint can submit applications through March 1, 2017. Recipients will be announced in April.

Dominion will consider grant requests that focus on one or more of the following priorities:

Educating students and the public about environmental stewardship

Protecting and preserving natural habitats

Improving open spaces and making nature accessible

For complete details and to submit an online application, please visit: www.dom.com/envirogrants.