Dominion Energy volunteers energizing communities with 30 environmental improvement projects

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

More than 500 Dominion Energy volunteers are kicking off the company’s “Energizing Our Communities” initiatives – with 30 projects in nine states to be completed over the next six weeks.

Each year, employees partner with local non-profit organizations to improve and restore parks, schools and other public spaces to make their communities more livable and enjoyable for all.

“Our employees are passionate about making life better in their communities and this program gives them the means and encouragement to put those energies and good intentions to work,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “Since the program began in 2000, our volunteers have tackled more than 300 improvement projects in the places they call home.”

This year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is giving $60,000 to purchase materials for a wide variety of projects, which include:

Building wheelchair accessible fishing platforms at Pocahontas State Park near Richmond.

Installing raised flower beds and a vertical vegetable garden at the Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Staunton, Va.

Refurbishing floors, decking, roofing and a trail at Camp Manatoc, which serves Scouts in Ohio’s Cuyahoga Valley region.

Restoring a historic cemetery in Harrison County, W.Va.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy. The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is dedicated to improving the physical, social and economic well-being of the communities served by Dominion Energy. The Foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education and encourage community vitality. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.dominionenergy.com