Dominion Energy Virginia seeking solar generation proposals
Published Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2017, 7:20 am
Dominion Energy Virginia seeking solar generation proposals
Dominion Energy Virginia is seeking bids for 10 megawatts of new solar generation for the Community Solar Pilot Program.
A request for proposals (RFP) is soliciting third-party bids for energy, capacity and renewable energy attributes from solar facilities up to 2 megawatts (direct current) in size, or up to 2 megawatt carve outs from larger facilities, located within and interconnected to Dominion Energy Virginia’s transmission and distribution footprint. The RFP outlines the proposal requirements and power purchase agreement terms, as well as the price and non-price evaluation criteria, which were developed with input from stakeholders.
The Community Solar Pilot Program – which the company plans to file with the Virginia State Corporation Commission by early 2018 – is a voluntary program allowing customers the opportunity to purchase energy from new solar facilities located in communities throughout Dominion Energy Virginia’s service area.
Bidders seeking more information on the competitive bidding process and the RFP submittal documents should visit: dominionenergy.com/communitysolar.
