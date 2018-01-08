Dominion Energy supports community needs by giving more than $1 million to charity

As part of its ongoing commitment to communities, Dominion Energy is jump-starting the new year with more than $1 million in Critical Community Needs grants to help feed, shelter and care for people in need across the company’s footprint. Donations will be shared by 161 nonprofit organizations providing critical community services in 11 states.

A state-by-state listing of all recipients and videos showing how programs are helping people in need are posted online.

“While many of us look forward to a new year, we recognize that many people in our communities struggle to afford the basics needed for a secure, healthy and productive life,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “These grants will help fill critical needs for nutritious food, safe shelter and the medical care essential for a better future.”

This is the third year that the company has given more than $1 million in Critical Community Needs through its charitable arm, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

Examples of grant recipients include:

ForKids Inc. of Norfolk, Va., for expanding educational services and supporting homeless children and families in the Hampton Roads region.

Meals on Wheels of Chesapeake for delivering meals and helping keep seniors healthy, safe and independently living in their own homes.

Mobile Hope Association of Loudoun for providing homeless youth with emergency housing, basic needs, financial assistance for schooling and life skills training.

Neighborhood Resource Center of Greater Fulton in Richmond for serving neighborhood children and families with its garden, kitchen and food pantry.

Green Urban Lunch Box of Salt Lake City, Utah, for its Back-Farms project connecting low-income, elderly homeowners with garden apprentices who help them convert surplus backyard space into productive urban farms.

Operation Warm, Inc., for providing brand-new winter coats to West Virginia schoolchildren in need.

St. Clair Superior Development Corporation of Cleveland, Ohio, for its efforts to reduce lead poisoning by educating residents on safe removal of toxic paint from their homes.

Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, is one of the nation’s largest producers and transporters of energy. The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is dedicated to improving the physical, social and economic well-being of the communities served by Dominion Energy. The foundation supports nonprofit causes that meet basic human needs, protect the environment, promote education and encourage community vitality. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.dominionenergy.com.