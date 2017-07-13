 jump to example.com

Dominion Energy statement on Virginia Supreme Court rulings in pipeline survey cases

Published Thursday, Jul. 13, 2017, 10:50 pm

The following is a statement by Dominion Energy Spokesman Aaron Ruby regarding the Virginia Supreme Court’s ruling in Chaffins et al v. Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC and Palmer v. Atlantic Coast Pipeline, LLC:

dominion energy“We’re pleased the Virginia Supreme Court has upheld the constitutionality of Virginia’s survey law and reaffirmed our right to perform these surveys. The court’s ruling is consistent with the rulings of every other state and federal court that has looked at this issue. We’re hopeful today’s ruling will settle this issue and allow us to continue working cooperatively with landowners to develop infrastructure in a way that minimizes impacts to the environment and their properties.

“We respect the court’s ruling regarding landowner notifications. We proactively addressed this issue by revising our notices to include specific dates of entry before surveying these properties. Going forward, we’ll continue our company’s policy of providing landowners with specific dates of entry prior to surveying.

“The Atlantic Coast Pipeline is a vitally important infrastructure project that will meet the urgent and growing needs of public utilities in our region to generate cleaner electricity, heat homes for a growing population and power local businesses in a diversifying economy. We value the important contribution every landowner makes in building our nation’s infrastructure, and we’re committed to treating all landowners with fairness and respect. One of the most important ways we can do that is by performing surveys so we can choose a safe and environmentally responsible route with the least impact on their properties.”

