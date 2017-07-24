Dominion Energy seeks Request for Information on renewable energy generation

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net Phone: 540-949-6574

Dominion Energy has issued a Request for Information to identify market participants interested in providing renewable generation purchase options to the company.

The RFI is to support Dominion Energy’s proposed CRG Rate Schedules recently filed with the State Corporation Commission to promote renewable energy generation. The program allows non-residential customers with peak measured demands of 1,000 kilowatts or greater to voluntarily elect to purchase 100 percent of their energy needs from renewable energy resources.

The company is proposing the program to better meet the needs and interests of its customers desiring renewable energy.

“In recent years, large energy users have become increasingly interested in renewable energy,” said Katheryn Curtis, senior vice president of Generation, Dominion Energy. “Similar to Dominion Energy, many of the company’s largest users have set their own goals for vastly increasing their support of renewable energy. Additionally, many are working together and with their respective utilities to, among other things, expand their choices for buying renewable energy.”

Dominion Energy prefers locating renewable energy resources within Virginia, although projects located elsewhere within the PJM regional transmission organization will also be considered. Implementation of the CRG Rate Schedules is consistent with the goals of the Virginia Energy Plan to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources to ensure a diverse fuel mix and promote long-term economic health, as well as the state’s goal to reduce carbon emissions while encouraging clean energy initiatives that will grow jobs and help diversify the economy.

Those interested should see www.dominionenergy.com/ renewables for additional information.