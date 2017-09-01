Dominion Energy lends support to victims of Hurricane Harvey
Published Friday, Sep. 1, 2017, 4:40 pm
The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation is donating $75,000 to the American Red Cross to help support efforts to aid the victims of Hurricane Harvey.
“Our hearts go out to the people and communities affected by this devastating storm,” said Dominion Energy Chairman, President and CEO Thomas F. Farrell, II. “We want to lend our support to the massive efforts now underway to care for thousands of displaced residents in the hopes that we can ease the long road to recovery.”
The company also is matching personal donations, dollar for dollar, from eligible employees who wish to give to qualified non-profit relief organizations assisting in the aftermath of the storm.
