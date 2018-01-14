Dominion Energy lauded for efforts to restore service after Hurricane Irma

The Edison Electric Institute has presented Dominion Energy with the association’s “Emergency Assistance Award” for its outstanding work assisting customers impacted by Hurricane Irma. In September 2017, Dominion Energy mobilized and sent more than 750 employees and contractors to Florida in support of a massive effort to restore power to more than seven million homes and businesses impacted by Hurricane Irma.

“It is an honor to receive this award on behalf of the men and women who put their own lives on hold to restore life to normal for customers in Florida,” said Ed Baine, senior vice president, power delivery, Dominion Energy. “I am proud of their efforts and humbled by this award.”

The award is given to EEI member companies to recognize an outstanding response in assisting other electric companies in power restoration efforts after severe weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process, and the awards were presented during EEI’s January 10 Winter Board and CEO Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“When disaster impacts a region, electric companies from across the nation are called on to assist impacted companies in need – mutual assistance is a hallmark of our industry,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “When Hurricane Irma struck Florida, Dominion Energy answered the call to help. Dominion Energy’s assistance to restore service to impacted customers is a terrific example of mutual assistance in action.”

