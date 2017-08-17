 jump to example.com

Dominion Energy invites organizations serving veterans, military families to apply for $500,000 in grants

Published Thursday, Aug. 17, 2017, 7:03 am

The Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation will award $500,000 in grants to organizations providing essential services to active duty, veterans and military families in communities served by Dominion Energy.

dominion energyNon-profit organizations are invited to apply for one of 10 competitive grants of $50,000 each for short-term projects that promise measurable results to help veterans or their families. Projects could include initiatives such as workforce training programs; shelters or transitional housing; medical services, including addiction recovery programs; or support services for families.

“We are grateful and proud to be able to give tangible support to the servicemen and women who have sacrificed so much to protect our freedoms,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “These grants will provide an important safety net for veterans and their families seeking employment, shelter, medical care and more.”

Eligible organizations in Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginiaand other areas within Dominion’s footprint can submit applications through Oct. 9, 2017. Recipients will be announced in November.

For complete details and to submit an online application, please visit: www.dominionenergy.com/militarygrants

Dominion Energy has a long history and outstanding reputation for supporting military service members, veterans and their families through charitable giving as well as recruitment practices. The company is a founding partner in the national Troops to Energy Jobs program, which helps military members find rewarding careers in the energy industry. Currently, one in five new hires at Dominion is a veteran, and about 11 percent of the company’s more than 16,000 employees are veterans.

