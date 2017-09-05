Dominion Energy invites applicants for $1 million in grants

As part of its ongoing commitment to communities, Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit organizations across the company’s footprint to apply for grants of up to $50,000 each for programs that provide essential community services in areas of housing, food security, medicine and medical services.

For the third consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet critical community needs across more than a dozen states.

“Each year we offer these grants in support of the dedicated nonprofits that work day in and day out to provide essential services for those in need,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “From medical intervention to food security and safe shelter, these organizations are providing greater stability and a better life for many people in our communities.”

Last year’s Critical Community Needs grants helped 140 non-profits provide an array of services in 13 states. Grants helped to shelter flood victims and provided free transportation for kidney dialysis patients, dental care for the uninsured, nutritious food for homebound seniors, support services for the chronically homeless, counseling for children grieving from loss, and much more.

For this year’s grants, eligible organizations in targeted areas of Connecticut, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas within Dominion Energy’s footprint are encouraged to apply. On-line applications will be accepted until Oct. 13, 2017.

Priority will be given to organizations that demonstrate the ability to serve communities through partnerships and have a proven track record of meeting basic human needs and preventing future need for assistance.

For more complete details or to apply, go to www.dominionenergy.com/ communityneedsgrants.