 jump to example.com

Dominion Energy invites applicants for $1 million in grants

Published Tuesday, Sep. 5, 2017, 9:58 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

As part of its ongoing commitment to communities, Dominion Energy is inviting nonprofit organizations across the company’s footprint to apply for grants of up to $50,000 each for programs that provide essential community services in areas of housing, food security, medicine and medical services.

dominion energyFor the third consecutive year, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation has pledged $1 million to help meet critical community needs across more than a dozen states.

“Each year we offer these grants in support of the dedicated nonprofits that work day in and day out to provide essential services for those in need,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “From medical intervention to food security and safe shelter, these organizations are providing greater stability and a better life for many people in our communities.”

Last year’s Critical Community Needs grants helped 140 non-profits provide an array of services in 13 states. Grants helped to shelter flood victims and provided free transportation for kidney dialysis patients, dental care for the uninsured, nutritious food for homebound seniors, support services for the chronically homeless, counseling for children grieving from loss, and much more.

For this year’s grants, eligible organizations in targeted areas of Connecticut, Maryland, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming and other areas within Dominion Energy’s footprint are encouraged to apply. On-line applications will be accepted until Oct. 13, 2017.

Priority will be given to organizations that demonstrate the ability to serve communities through partnerships and have a proven track record of meeting basic human needs and preventing future need for assistance.

For more complete details or to apply, go to www.dominionenergy.com/communityneedsgrants.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
What’s up with Stephen Strasburg?
McAuliffe announces $2.2 billion growth for Virginia tourism industry since 2014
Landowners sue FERC to stop eminent domain on pipelines
Press Conference: Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster
Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA AD search, look ahead to Indiana
AAA: Gas prices continue to increase post-Harvey
Hurricane Irma to track toward U.S.: Update
Antibiotics found to weaken body’s ability to fight off disease
One dead in accident on Interstate 81 in Augusta County
I’m Listening: Entercom announces campaign for mental health, suicide prevention
Waynesboro Police seek public help ID’g shoplifting suspect
Acclaimed BalletX bringing world-class dance show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 21
Seth Glier, Matt Nakoa coming to the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 20
Heart by Heart brings tribute show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 7
John Denver tribute band plays the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 6
The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 