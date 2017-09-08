Dominion Energy continues to watch Hurricane Irma

While current forecasts show Hurricane Irma having minimal impact on Dominion Energy customers in Virginia and North Carolina, the company continues to monitor the storm and stay prepared. It encourages customers to do the same.

“We have seen in the past how unpredictable hurricanes can be,” said Ed Baine, senior vice president of distribution at Dominion Energy. “An unexpected change, sometimes at the last minute, can significantly increase the impact to our region. We don’t intend to let our guard down and we ask our customers to be prepared, too.”

Baine said the company is also monitoring Hurricane Jose in the Atlantic Ocean as well as the potential for additional storms. The official hurricane season runs until November 1, although hurricanes have been known to develop even after that date.

“This already has been an active hurricane season and we still have a long way to go,” Baine said. If Hurricane Irma does not have a significant impact on Dominion Energy customers and there is no other major imminent threat, the company intends to offer support to utilities in harder-hit areas.

“There is a long tradition in the electric industry of mutual assistance,” Baine said. “Dominion Energy and our customers have benefited from other utilities’ help in the past and we have offered help to others in times of need. We are in this together.”

Customers should check their emergency kits to ensure they are fully stocked with the following items:

bottled water

batteries

a battery-powered weather radio

flashlights or lanterns

non-perishable foods

medications

hygiene items

vehicle charger for your phone/tablet

Click here for a recommended list of supplies and here to watch a quick video. After putting your kit together, don’t forget to: