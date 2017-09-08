 jump to example.com

Dominion Energy continues to watch Hurricane Irma

Published Friday, Sep. 8, 2017, 7:47 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

While current forecasts show Hurricane Irma having minimal impact on Dominion Energy customers in Virginia and North Carolina, the company continues to monitor the storm and stay prepared. It encourages customers to do the same.

dominion energy“We have seen in the past how unpredictable hurricanes can be,” said Ed Baine, senior vice president of distribution at Dominion Energy. “An unexpected change, sometimes at the last minute, can significantly increase the impact to our region. We don’t intend to let our guard down and we ask our customers to be prepared, too.”

Baine said the company is also monitoring Hurricane Jose in the Atlantic Ocean as well as the potential for additional storms. The official hurricane season runs until November 1, although hurricanes have been known to develop even after that date.

“This already has been an active hurricane season and we still have a long way to go,” Baine said. If Hurricane Irma does not have a significant impact on Dominion Energy customers and there is no other major imminent threat, the company intends to offer support to utilities in harder-hit areas.

“There is a long tradition in the electric industry of mutual assistance,” Baine said. “Dominion Energy and our customers have benefited from other utilities’ help in the past and we have offered help to others in times of need. We are in this together.”

Customers should check their emergency kits to ensure they are fully stocked with the following items:

  • bottled water
  • batteries
  • a battery-powered weather radio
  • flashlights or lanterns
  • non-perishable foods
  • medications
  • hygiene items
  • vehicle charger for your phone/tablet

Click here for a recommended list of supplies and here to watch a quick video. After putting your kit together, don’t forget to:

  • Check your online account or make a quick call to the automated system at (800) 222-0401 to make sure we have your current phone number so you can easily report your outage or receive updates.
  • Sign up for text alerts and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
  • Make sure your house number is clearly visible from the street—it makes it easier for emergency responders and restoration crews to identify your home after a storm.
  • Bookmark the outage map on your smartphone so you can report your outage—don’t wait for a neighbor to report it. (You can also check the status of your outage and the estimated time of restoration once it’s available.)
  • Assist elderly relatives and neighbors in their preparations, too.
Discussion
 
Recent Posts
No. 11 Virginia, No. 7 Syracuse play to 2-2 draw
Four ways to boost your holiday marketing strategy
McKenzie, DeMasi dominate in 4-0 Hillcats shutout
Herring warns more than 4 million Virginians of Equifax breach impact
England’s Wars of the Roses returns to Blackfriars Playhouse
Albemarle County appoints new county executive
Game Preview: VMI looks to even record in home opener with Catawba
McAuliffe declares state of emergency ahead of Irma
Game Preview: UVA faces Indiana in cross-sectional clash
Drivers urged to watch for farm equipment on highways
Coming to Altria Theater: The Beach Boys on Nov. 12
Virginia Tech cadets chosen to highlight the colors at the Delaware game
Liberty announces 2017-18 Big South men’s basketball schedule
AAA: Potential for another gas price spike with Irma
Creative ways of promoting your business
Oran Safety Glass to invest $4.45 million to expand manufacturing operation in Greensville County
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 