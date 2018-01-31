Dominion Energy awards $50,000 to ArtStars winners

This year’s Dominion Energy ArtStars award-winners are brightening communities and inspiring a whole new generation of talented students and performers across Virginia. The five non-profit organizations being honored as 2018 Dominion Energy ArtStars will be granted $10,000 each for bringing outstanding arts or cultural education into K-12 schools.

“ArtStars allows us to acknowledge the important efforts of smaller, community-based arts organizations to inspire young people and enliven communities with art, song, dance, theater and more,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation.

The following ArtStars winners and their exceptional programs were recognized at the 2018 Virginia Commission for the Arts 50th Anniversary Program held in Richmond today: