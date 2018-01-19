Dominion Energy to award $1 million in environmental education, stewardship grants

Dominion Energy will once again provide $1 million in environmental grants this year through the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. The competitive program is designed to support specific short-term projects by nonprofit organizations and schools working to improve the environment and provide environmental education experiences in communities served by Dominion Energy.

“Each year, we are so impressed by the variety and quality of environmental programs and educational efforts in our communities,” said Hunter A. Applewhite, president of the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation. “These grants support programs that truly make a difference by improving natural spaces and giving children and adults alike the opportunities to treasure and enjoy the great outdoors.”

One such program is StreamSweepers, a past grant recipient based in Orange, Va., that mobilizes young adults each summer to improve the health of local rivers by collecting manmade trash using canoes and johnboats. This StreamSweepers video shows how the program fills a need for meaningful work while restoring the natural health of rivers.

Non-profit organizations are invited to apply for grants of up to $25,000 each for short-term projects that promise measurable results to improve the environment. Also, public and private K-12 schools in eligible regions can apply for classroom grants of up to $5,000 each for environmental education programs.

Eligible organizations in Connecticut, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia and other areas within Dominion Energy’s footprint can submit applications through Feb. 26, 2018. Recipients will be announced in April.

Dominion will consider grant requests that focus on one or more of the following priorities:

Educating students and the public about environmental stewardship

Protecting and preserving natural habitats

Improving open spaces and making nature accessible

For details and online application, please visit: www.dominionenergy.com/ envirogrants