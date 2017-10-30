Dominion Energy announces third-quarter earnings

Dominion Energy today announced unaudited reported earnings determined in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (reported earnings) for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2017, of $665 million ($1.03 per share) compared with earnings of $690 million($1.10 per share) for the same period in 2016.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2017, were $672 million ($1.04 per share), compared to operating earnings of $716 million ($1.14 per share) for the same period in 2016. Operating earnings are defined as reported earnings adjusted for certain items.

The principal difference between reported earnings and operating earnings for the quarter was related to transition and integration costs associated with the Dominion Energy Questar combination.

Dominion Energy uses operating earnings as the primary performance measurement of its earnings guidance and results for public communications with analysts and investors. Dominion Energy also uses operating earnings internally for budgeting, for reporting to the Board of Directors, for the company’s incentive compensation plans and for its targeted dividend payouts and other purposes. Dominion Energy management believes operating earnings provide a more meaningful representation of the company’s fundamental earnings power.

Thomas F. Farrell II, chairman, president and chief executive officer, said:

“We are pleased with our financial results for the quarter. In addition, we continue to make material progress on our growth projects and programs and we’re on-track for the best safety record in the history of our company.

“On October 13, the FERC issued the Order of Certificate and Public Convenience and Necessity for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline and the associated Supply Header project. This important milestone brings this critical project one step closer to delivering the affordable, safe, and reliable energy that our customers have asked us to provide.

“The Cove Point Liquefaction construction is effectively complete and the facility is going through its advanced-commissioning phase. The work continues on-time and on-budget and we expect to be in-service by the end of the year.

“Our 1,588 megawatt Greensville County combined cycle power station is approximately 60 percent complete and is expected to begin commercial operations in late 2018.

“Since our last earnings call we’ve made exciting announcements around our investment in solar-powered generation for a $1 billion Facebook facility in Virginia, steps toward the development of a large pumped storage power generation facility, and progress on our off-shore wind project.

“And finally, on October 12 the Dominion Board of Directors declared a dividend that represented a ten percent year-over-year increase.”

THIRD-QUARTER 2017 REPORTED AND OPERATING EARNINGS COMPARED TO 2016

Reported earnings decreased $25 million as compared to third-quarter 2016. Business segment results and detailed descriptions of items included in reported earnings but excluded from operating earnings can be found on schedules 1, 2, and 3 of this release.

Operating earnings decreased $44 million as compared to third-quarter 2016 operating earnings. The decrease is primarily attributable to milder weather in our regulated service territory, a step down in solar investment tax credits, and a reduction of Cove Point import contract revenues. Factors offsetting the decrease include the addition of Dominion Energy Questar and gains from farmout agreements.

Details of third-quarter operating earnings as compared to 2016 may be found on Schedule 4 of this release.

FOURTH-QUARTER 2017 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE

Dominion Energy expects fourth-quarter 2017 operating earnings in the range of $0.80-$1.00 per share, compared to fourth-quarter 2016 operating earnings of $0.99 per share. Positive factors for the fourth quarter compared to last year include increased revenues from our growth projects and an earnings contribution from the recent Dominion Products and Services agreement with HomeServe PLC. Negative factors compared to last year include a planned refueling outage at Millstone Power Station, lower Cove Point import contract revenues, a step down in solar investment tax credits and higher electric capacity expense.

The company is maintaining its previously issued 2017 operating earnings guidance of $3.40-$3.90 per share.

In providing its operating earnings guidance, the company notes that there could be differences between expected reported earnings and estimated operating earnings for matters such as, but not limited to, acquisitions, divestitures or changes in accounting principles. At this time, Dominion Energy management is not able to estimate the aggregate impact of these items on future period reported earnings.