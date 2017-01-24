Dominion declares quarterly dividend
Published Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, 1:04 pm
Front Page » Business » Dominion declares quarterly dividend
The board of directors of Dominion (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 75.5 cents per share of common stock.
Dividends are payable on March 20, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 3, 2017.
This is the 356th consecutive dividend that Dominion or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company’s last quarterly dividend was declared Oct. 28, 2016.
