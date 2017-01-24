Dominion declares quarterly dividend

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube

Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com Phone: 540-949-6574

The board of directors of Dominion (NYSE: D) has declared a quarterly dividend of 75.5 cents per share of common stock.

Dividends are payable on March 20, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business March 3, 2017.

This is the 356th consecutive dividend that Dominion or its predecessor company has paid holders of common stock. The company’s last quarterly dividend was declared Oct. 28, 2016.