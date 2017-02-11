 jump to example.com

Dominant second half sends VMI past The Citadel, 101-78

Published Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, 8:42 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

vmiThe VMI Keydets shot 61 percent from the floor in the second half and got 37 points from QJ Peterson, en route to a 101-78 win over The Citadel Bulldogs Saturday afternoon in Lexington, Va.

The game was close at halftime, with just a one-point margin separating the teams, but VMI (6-17, 3-9 SoCon) blew the game open by starting the second half with a 25-8 run and The Citadel (9-18, 2-12) never seriously threatened again.

Peterson fueled VMI’s second half dominance by scoring 24 markers in the last 20 minutes and shooting 9 of 11, in a performance reminiscent of his 40-point performance Jan. 25 at Chattanooga.

The Keydets dominated action inside as well, outscoring the Bulldogs by a 52-26 count in the paint to overcome Citadel’s 57-11 edge in bench scoring.

In defeat, the Bulldogs were led by 33 points from Preston Parks, but no other player scored more than 12 for the team that came in leading Division I in scoring at well over 90 points per game. In addition to 37 points from Peterson, Adrian Rich added a career-high 16 and Julian Eleby had his first career double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.

The Citadel took an eight-point lead early in Saturday’s contest, but then went cold, going 1 for 14 from the field in one stretch. Despite that, VMI led by no more than six in the first half as the visitors went 14 of 19 from the line in the period.

The Keydets then took a one-point lead into the locker room, setting the stage for the game-turning run to open the second period.

For the game, VMI shot 37 of 74 (50%) overall and 22 of 36 (61.1%) in the second half. The Keydets were 8 of 27 (29.6%) from three-point range and 19 of 25 (76%) from the free throw line.

The Citadel went 23 of 65 (35.4%), 7 of 29 (24.1%) and 25 of 37 (67.6%) in those categories, respectively.

VMI basketball will return to action Monday, when the Keydets take on the Furman Paladins at 7 p.m. The contest will be shown live on the American Sports Network.

 

Postgame: VMI coach Dan Earl

“I’m really proud of our guys – it was a great effort. We had a stinker on Thursday night and today we responded. We were attentive and focused in practice yesterday and we competed throughout from start to finish today.”

“I thought we did a good job of making the right play. A couple of times late we took some quick shots, but we shared the ball and made the right play. Guys affect the games in different ways like Julian Eleby with 13 rebounds. Even guys who didn’t score like Fred Iruafemi came in and contributed.”

“The Citadel spread us out and we got into some foul trouble, but our guys were resilient and played to the final buzzer.”

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Virginia Tourism announces Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes

The Virginia Tourism Corporation announces a Valentine's Day Instagram sweepstakes beginning Friday, Feb. 10 through Sunday, Feb. 19.

AG Herring argues against Trump immigration ban

AG Mark Herring made the nation's first arguments in court on why President Donald Trump's immigration ban should be stopped.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA, Tech ready for another Clash

Chris Graham and Scott German preview Sunday's rematch between #12 UVA and Virginia Tech.

Two charged in connection with Augusta County rest area incident

A second individual has been charged in connection with an incident at an Augusta County rest area on Interstate 81.

Nelson County hit-and-run fatality investigation closed: No charges

'Hilleman' screening, discussion coming to Wayne Theatre

"Hilleman: A Perilous Quest to Save the World's Children" is screening at the Wayne Theatre in Waynesboro on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Robotic surgery program expands options at Augusta Health

With the acquisition of a da Vinci Xi robotic surgery system, Augusta Health has begun offering robotic surgery as an option.

Poll: Americans now evenly divided on Trump impeachment

The Internet just about broke down two weeks ago when we reported that a third of Americans backed the impeachment of President Trump.

House passes amended 2016-2018 state budget

The Virginia House of Delegates passed an amended two-year state budget Thursday.

VDOT: Slush, snow for morning commute

Forecast winter weather in the Shenandoah Valley region may produce wet snow and slush for the morning commute.

 
Recent News
 

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 