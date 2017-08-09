Dogs down Squirrels: Richmond drops third straight

The Portland Sea Dogs (55-59) used a 13-hit attack to take game two of the series over Richmond (49-65) on Wednesday by a final of 9-4, in front of 7,206 fans at The Diamond. Portland’s Michael Chavis launched his second home run of the series – his fourth against Richmond – to power the Sea Dogs in the win. Dylan Davis and Caleb Gindl each homered in the loss for the Flying Squirrels. Richmond will attempt to snap the three-game slide and avoid a sweep on Thursday night.

Richmond fell behind 4-0 in the top of the fourth inning as reliever-turned spot starter Dillon McNamara was stretched out a bit to far. McNamara cruised through the first three innings in just his second start of the year. The righty needed only 14 pitches to retire the side in the first and another 12 in the second. After three, McNamara had allowed just one hit on 41 offerings.

It got dicey on Richmond in the fourth, starting with a walk to Chad De La Guerra. Michael Chavis followed with a two-run homer, connecting on a line drive over the left field wall. It was the 29th overall home run for Chavis and already his fourth against Richmond in only five games. The Sea Dogs continued the assault and sent nine men to the dish, plating four runs and knocking McNamara out of the contest.

McNamara (0-3) tossed 59 pitches and allowed four runs on five hits over three plus innings of work. Carlos Alvarado relived McNamara and finished the fifth without further incident.

The Squirrels retaliated with a run in the bottom of the fourth, starting with a double from C.J. Hinojosa. After a ground out from Myles Schroder advanced Hinojosa to third base, Aramis Garcia then drilled a single into right field to make it a 4-1 contest.

Things spiraled further out of control for Richmond and Alvarado in the top of the fifth inning. Portland loaded the bases with a pair of hits and a walk, allowing Josh Tobias to double home three runs for a 7-1 lead. Alvarado tossed two innings of relief, allowing the three runs on three hits.

After being limited to just two hits in the series opener on Tuesday, the Squirrels offense was kept in check to begin the contest on Wednesday against Portland RHP Teddy Stankiewicz. The Squirrels mustered the run in the fourth and were held back until Caleb Gindl launched a solo home run to start the sixth. Gindle’s shot was his third of the season with Richmond.

Stankiewicz was touched up again in the seventh inning, leading to his departure. Brandon Bednar socked a double into right center field and Dylan Davis launched a two-run homer down the left field line. Davis’ seventh homer of the year made it an 8-4 contest. Gindl followed with a double to end the outing for Stankiewicz.

Stankiewicz (4-4) earned the win by tossing 6.2 innings. The righty allowed eight hits and four runs on 88 pitches. Relievers Trevor Kelley and bobby Poyner finished off the contest

Vic Black tossed three innings of relief for Richmond, allowing one run in the outing. Black yielded a pair of hits and did not walk a batter before turning the game over to Sam Coonrod. Coonrod allowed a run in the ninth.

