 jump to example.com

Doctors can now predict your disease severity just by measuring molecules

Published Tuesday, Sep. 12, 2017, 4:31 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

An international team of researchers has found a way to diagnose disease and predict patient outcomes simply by measuring unbelievably small changes in interactions between molecules inside the body.

uva school of medicineThe simple new technique could offer vastly superior predictions of disease severity in a huge range of conditions with a genetic component, such as Alzheimer’s, autism, cancer, cardiovascular disease, diabetes, obesity, schizophrenia and depression.

 

Measuring Gene Mutations

Gene mutations that cause disease physically alter the interactions of molecules that cells use to communicate with each other. Until now, scientists have had no easy way to measure the incredibly subtle changes in these interaction forces. But researcher J. Julius Zhu, PhD, of the University of Virginia School of Medicine, and his collaborators have developed a method to accurately and efficiently calculate these tiny changes. It’s a feat that requires incredible precision: Force is typically measured in newtons – the amount of force needed to accelerate one kilogram of mass one meter per second squared – but Zhu’s technique measures on a scale of piconewtons – one trillionth of a newton.

Zhu, of UVA’s Department of Pharmacology, and his colleagues have used the new technique to show that gene mutations responsible for mental-health diseases change molecular interactions by a few piconewtons. These small changes then have a tremendous ripple effect. The researchers found the molecular changes lead to harmful changes in how the cells communicate – and, ultimately, in cognitive ability. By measuring the molecular changes, the scientists could predict the resulting cognitive impairment. In essence, the researchers are directly linking these tiny molecular changes to big changes in human behavior.

 

Diagnosing Disease

Zhu’s approach represents a new use for a high-tech scientific instrument called “optical tweezers” that uses a highly focused laser to hold and move microscopic objects, much like regular tweezers might be used to grip and move a splinter. Using the optical tweezers, the scientists can measure the force required to break up intermolecular bonds between the signaling molecules inside the body, allowing them gauge the effects of gene mutations in patients. The researchers say the technique is simple to do and will dramatically improve our ability to diagnose mental illness and many other diseases.

 

Findings Published

The researchers have described their work in an article published online by the scientific journal Small. The team consisted of Chae-Seok Lim, Cheng Wen, Yanghui Sheng, Guangfu Wang, Zhuan Zhou, Shiqiang Wang, Huaye Zhang, Anpei Ye and Zhu. The researchers are from UVA, Peking University in China, Rutgers’ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Zhejiang University School of Medicine in China and Radboud University in the Netherlands.

The work was supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea, the National Natural Science Foundation of China, the Chinese Ministry of Education Project 111 Program, the National Key R&D Program of China and the National Institutes of Health. (NIH grants NS065183, NS089578, NS053570, NS091452, NS094980 and NS092548.)

To keep up with the latest medical research news from UVA, subscribe to the Making of Medicine blog at makingofmedicine.virginia.edu.

   
Discussion
 
Highlights

Gas prices from AAA: Irma packs a punch in Southeast

The national gas price average appears to be leveling out despite Hurricane/Tropical Storm Irma making landfall in the Southeast.

Bob Dylan coming to Richmond Coliseum

Nobel Prize winner Bob Dylan is coming to the Richmond Coliseum on Friday, Nov. 10. Tickets to the concert go on sale on Friday, Sept. 15.

AccuWeather predicts economic cost of Harvey, Irma to be $290 billion

AccuWeather reports it has been a destructive and costly hurricane season, following the historic impacts from Hurricane Harvey and now Hurricane Irma.

Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?

You assume Bronco Mendenhall is secure at UVA in the second year of his five-year contract, and he probably is.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: UVA football at a crossroads?

Chris Graham and Scott German review the 34-17 UVA loss to Indiana on Saturday, and look at the state of the football program heading into Week 3.

Waynesboro SMAC stars making waves in college pools

SMAC currently has eight swimmers competing in college, four at a Division I swimming program.

Delegate Landes presents Fishburne Military School Superintendent, CAPT Mark Black USN(Ret), and Battalion Commander Cadet Phillip Griffin with a copy of House Joint Resolution No. 814 honoring the life of JB Yount III.

Charlottesville teen named highest-ranking Fishburne Military School cadet

Young men from throughout Virginia, 17 other states, and five foreign nations came together yesterday in the Fishburne Military School quadrangle.

Events Calendar

Upcoming events in the Shenandoah Valley, Central Virginia and statewide from the Augusta Free Press Events Calendar. Don't see your event listed? Email augustafreepress2@gmail.com.

Grammy-nominated Four Freshmen performing at the Wayne Theatre on Sept. 16

The Wayne Theatre presents The Four Freshmen on Saturday, Sept. 16.

The Petty Hearts bring Tom Petty tribute to Wayne Theatre on Sept. 22

Tom Petty tribute band The Petty Hearts are coming to the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Sept. 22.

John Denver tribute band plays the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 6

John Denver tribute band Back Home Again is performing at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 6.

Heart by Heart brings tribute show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 7

Heart by Heart, featuring original Heart members Steve Fossen and Michael Derosier, will perform at the Wayne Theatre on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Seth Glier, Matt Nakoa coming to the Wayne Theatre on Oct. 20

Young music talents Seth Glier and Matt Nakoa will be performing in concert at the Wayne Theatre on Friday, Oct. 20.

Acclaimed BalletX bringing world-class dance show to Wayne Theatre on Oct. 21

The Wayne Theatre presents Philadelphia-based BalletX on Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7 p.m.

Web Design, Marketing

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the editor of AugustaFreePress.com, is an award-winning journalist, author, TV and radio host, and an ESPN3 college football and baseball color commentator.

   
Recent Posts
McAuliffe announces $245,600 Local Innovation Grant for South Hill
Student-scientists at EMU investigate Bergton watershed’s canopy cover, water quality
Water protectors raise banner over James River
Virginia Tech Board of Visitors action paves way for new research, teaching facility in Roanoke
The mental health of college students: The frightening tendency
Many people suffer from hearing loss
Dominion Energy Virginia seeking solar generation proposals
PowerSchool to invest $1.8 million to expand education software company in Roanoke
Hyundai Hope On Wheels to award $250,000 research grant to Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU
Major workforce credentialing milestone achieved ahead of schedule
Coming to Altria Theater: Neil deGrasse Tyson on Nov. 15
Why didn’t Lindell Stone get in at the end of the UVA loss?
Senate approves Warner, Kaine resolution condemning white nationalists, hate groups
Herring reaches settlement with Manassas Park-area pawnbroker
Is UVA football coach Bronco Mendenhall on the hot seat?
St. Anne’s-Belfield students participate in Hurricane Harvey Book Club
   
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 