Daniel Dixon buzzer-beater lifts William & Mary to CAA win

History has a way of repeating itself, and that adage rang true on Monday afternoon. Senior Daniel Dixon , just hours after being named the CAA Player of the Week, knocked down a deep 3-pointer at the buzzer to propel the William & Mary men’s basketball team to a thrilling 95-93 overtime win at Hofstra.

In a game filled with big plays on both sides, it was Dixon, a 2013 Fishburne Military School postgrad alum, who provided the biggest for the Tribe (7-6, 1-1 CAA). He hit his third career buzzer-beating game-winner and his second against the Pride (9-6, 1-1) after knocking a triple with 0.5 seconds left in the 2015 CAA Semifinals to send W&M to the championship game.

Dixon led the Tribe in scoring with 25 points on 10-of-20 from the floor to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

The notable performances littered the Tribe box score. Senior Omar Prewitt broke out of a mini-slump with 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists, and fellow captain David Cohn tallied his second career double-double with a season-high 11 points on 3-of-5 from 3-point range and a career-high 12 assists compared to just two turnovers in 40 minutes. His 12 assists were the most for a CAA player this season, the third-best single-game total in school history and the most for a Tribe player since 1998.