 jump to example.com

Disrupt J20: The fight against fascism and fake news

Published Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017, 4:53 pm

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: crystalabbegraham@gmail.com
Phone: 540-949-6574

Kevin CarsonSupport this author on Patreon

newspaperWith the recent hubbub about fake news I couldn’t help but think about the fact that most of the news we have consumed throughout our lives has been intentionally misleading and spun to fit the narrative of government officials and corporate sponsors. At no point was this more apparent to me personally than watching the news coverage of the Disrupt J20 protests in DC on inauguration day.

During my three day stay in DC we marched, we yelled, we chanted, we disrupted, and we were attacked for it. I watched as police kettled in peaceful protesters and attempted mass arrests of people who had done nothing more than exercise their First Amendment right to assemble and speak freely. I watched police try to push us off the streets by attacking us with tear gas, pepper spray, concussion grenades, and more. The news claims that we attacked first and the police were merely responding to our violence.

To be perfectly clear, it was the other way around. We were cornered, violently attacked, and our safety and liberty were threatened. And yes, we did fight back.

I saw black bloc folks protecting children and elders who were being attacked while posing absolutely no threat at all. Yes, black bloc folks (the ones the news paints as nothing but a bunch of thugs and criminals) were protecting people from violence. I even saw black bloc protesters defend Trump supporters and their children when police were indiscriminately attacking everyone in the street. I saw black bloc folks de-arrest people who were being unjustly arrested while being peaceful. But let me again be clear: I never once saw a black bloc protester attack first. Sure, after their battles with the police they decided to risk smashing a few symbols of capitalism; but in so doing, I never once saw a black bloc protester start a fight with someone. On the other hand, I and my fellow protesters were openly threatened by Trump supporters on multiple occasions, including by one brandishing a fire extinguisher and threatening to hit people with it. Needless to say, he was stopped before he could hurt anyone.

Now this is not to say that every person in black bloc was a saint. Nor am I claiming to have had eyes on everything going on during the protests at all times. But I have seen blatant lies in the media coverage of events that I directly participated in. No, the police were not responding to people throwing things at cops, the protesters were responding to the police spraying and shooting at them.

Remember this when discussing fake news. Remember that most news is spun to meet the needs of corporate and political interests. Sometimes the news is filled with selective facts, other times with half lies, and very often with outright lies. That doesn’t mean you should never watch or read the news, but it does mean you should do so with a healthy dose of skepticism.

Discussion
 
Top News
 
a

Gillespie, Northam lead early polling in Virginia governor’s race

A new Christopher Newport University poll has Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam as the early favorites in the 2017 Virginia governor’s race.

Poll: Support for Trump impeachment ratchets up

A week ago, 35 percent of Americans wanted to impeach President Trump. A new poll has a higher number backing impeachment.

Sponsor Augusta Free Press ACC Tournament coverage from NYC

Augusta Free Press is NYC-bound! Join us in Brooklyn for the 2017 ACC Tournament. Your business can be a part of the action starting at $100.

Viewpoints examines Super Bowl TV commercials

Viewpoints examines the hype around Super Bowl commercials with Dr. Talé Mitchell, a professor in the School of Media Arts and Design at JMU.

Virginia hospitals support 125K jobs, generate $40 billion in economic activity

Hospitals in Virginia serve as community pillars that provide public access to essential health services and are economic cornerstones.

Doug Walker appointed interim county executive in Albemarle County

Former Waynesboro city manager Doug Walker has been appointed Interim County Executive for Albemarle County effective February 1.

Community Foundation names new officers, adds two to board

Carl Rosberg has been named chair of the board of directors of the Community Foundation of the Central Blue Ridge

Goodlatte, staff under fire for work on Trump immigration executive order

Remember when Bob Goodlatte was concerned about executive overreach and the separation of powers? That was so Obama era.

Street Knowledge with Chris Graham: Low End Podcast Theory

Chris Graham waxes poetic about favorite podcasts that he had to drop, and misadventures in trying to find new ones to replace them.

Goodlatte defends staff work on Trump immigration order

Bob Goodlatte has come under fire amid reports that members of his staff worked on the president's executive order on immigration.

 
Recent News


Viewpoints


Hosts Chris Graham and Crystal Graham of Augusta Free Press highlight local news and newsmakers with an emphasis on the Shenandoah Valley on Viewpoints on WVPT.

Show airs Wednesday nights at 7:30 p.m.

Your One-Stop Media Shop

Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 