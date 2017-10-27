Dispose of unused prescription drugs at National Drug Take-Back Day

Local law enforcement agencies will hold no-questions-asked prescription drug disposal events at multiple locations on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Pills and patches will be accepted, but not sharp objects such as needles and syringes. The service is free, anonymous and environmentally safe.

“Prescription drug abuse is the fastest growing drug problem in the U.S., across the Commonwealth and in southwest Virginia,” said Laura Kornegay, MD, director, Central Shenandoah Health District. “Prescription drugs are especially susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Flushing them down the toilet poses potential health concerns, so we encourage residents to clean out their medicine cabinets and dispose of these potentially dangerous controlled substances in a safe and anonymous way.”

Collection sites in the Central Shenandoah Health District include:

Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, 127 Lee Highway, Verona;

CVS Pharmacy, 2148 East Midland Trail, Buena Vista;

Highland County Sheriff’s Office, 145 West Main St., Monterey;

Sentara RMH, Funkhouser Women’s Center, 2275 Health Campus Dr., Harrisonburg;

Augusta Health, Staunton Urgent Care, 795 Statler Blvd., Staunton; and

Neighborhood Market, 1211 West Broad St., Waynesboro.

On November 21, 2016, State Health Commissioner Marissa Levine, MD, MPH, declared a public health emergency in Virginia due to rapid increases in rates of overdoses and overdose deaths. In 2016, there were 1,428 fatal drug overdoses (for all drug types); a rate of nearly four persons dying every day and almost a 40 percent increase over 2015. On average, more than two dozen are treated in emergency departments for drug overdoses each day, and emergency department visits for heroin overdoses increased 89 percent in the first nine months of 2016, compared to 2015.

Commissioner Levine also noted the presence of carfentanil in Virginia. This synthetic opioid is 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl and, given its presence in Virginia, could significantly increase the death rate trends from opioid overdoses. We have a continuing prescription opioid crisis most prominent in the far southwest region of the Commonwealth where we are additionally concerned about the growing prevalence of hepatitis C and HIV resulting from injection drug use.

The 13th annual National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day is a collaborative effort of state and local law enforcement and the Drug Enforcement Administration. Last year, Virginians disposed of more than 22,000 pounds (11 tons) of prescription drugs at more than 200 collection sites. Nationally, more than 366 tons of drugs were turned in at 5,000-plus sites in 2016. Since its inception, National Drug Take-Back Day has taken more than seven million pounds (more than 3,500 tons) of drugs out of homes and off the street.

For more information, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/central-shenandoah or www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback.