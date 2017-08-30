 jump to example.com

The Disney Pillowcase Project at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Published Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, 7:36 am

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library and Museum will host the Disney Pillowcase Project on Saturday, September 30th at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

woodrow wilson presidential libraryThe Disney Pillowcase Project is a preparedness education program for children in grades 3 – 5, which teaches students about personal and family preparedness, local hazards, and basic coping skills.

Red Cross volunteers lead students through a “learn, practice, share” framework to engage them in disaster preparedness. Students receive a sturdy pillowcase upon completion of the program in which they are encouraged to build their personal emergency supplies kit. There is no charge for the event but space is limited and reservations are required.

Register online at woodrowwilson.org/events. For more information, please contact museumeducator@woodrowwilson.org or Susan Laser at 540-885-0897 ext. 110.

The Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library & Museum is located at 20 N. Coalter Street in Staunton and includes Wilson’s birthplace, a museum, gardens, and a library and archive. The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday – Saturday, and 12 – 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The WWPL’s archival collections are accessible through its e-Library or by appointment. For additional information, call 540-885-0897 or visit www.woodrowwilson.org.

