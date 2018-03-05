Disharoon Park naming approved by UVA Board of Visitors

The University of Virginia Board of Visitors formally approved Disharoon Park as the new name for the Virginia baseball stadium in honor of Leslie B. Disharoon and Ann Merriwether Disharoon.

On Feb. 20, the Virginia department of athletics and the Virginia Athletics Foundation announced an anonymous donor made a generous contribution to name the stadium in honor of the Disharoons. Les and Ann are well-known as long-time and generous supporters of the baseball program.

Mrs. Disharoon, who passed away in 2013, was an enthusiastic Virginia baseball fan. Mr. Disharoon remains an active supporter of the baseball program. He has served as a member of the Virginia Athletics Foundation Board of Trustees, as well as on the boards of various other institutions and foundations.

Effective immediately, the ballpark’s official name is Davenport Field at Disharoon Park.





