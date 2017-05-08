 jump to example.com

Discovery about how heart forms sheds light on deadly disease

Published Monday, May. 8, 2017, 10:23 am

Join AFP's 112,000+ followers on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube
Subscribe to sports and news podcasts on iTunes
News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com
Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net
Phone: 540-949-6574

Kidney research at the University of Virginia School of Medicine has unexpectedly led to a discovery about the formation of the heart, including the identification of a gene responsible for a deadly cardiac condition.

uva school of medicineUVA scientists were surprised to discover that the heart’s inner lining forms from the same stem cells, known as “precursor cells,” that turn into blood. That means a single type of stem cell turns into both our blood and a portion of the organ that will pump it.

The researchers determined that a particular gene, S1P1, is vital for the proper formation of the heart. Without it, the heart tissue produced by the precursor cells develops a sponginess that compromises the heart’s ability to contract tightly and pump blood efficiently. In people, that is known as ventricular non-compaction cardiomyopathy, a dangerous condition that often leads to early death.

“Many patients who suffer from untreatable chronic diseases, including heart and kidney diseases, are in waiting lists for limited organ transplantation. Therefore, there is an urgent need to understand what happens to the cells during disease and how can they be repaired,” said researcher Yan Hu, PhD. “Every organ is a complex machine built by many different cell types. Knowing the origin of each cell and which genes control their normal function are the foundations for scientists to decipher the disease process and eventually to find out how to guide the cells to self-repair or even to build up a brand new organ using amended cells from the patients.”​

 

Far-Reaching Consequences

The researchers, led by Maria Luisa S. Sequeira-Lopez, MD, of UVA’s Child Health Research Center, were investigating how the kidney forms when they noted that the deletion of the S1P1 gene in research mice had deadly consequences elsewhere in the body. “We were studying the role of these genes in the development of the vasculature of the kidney,” she recalled. “The heart is the first organ that develops, and so when we deleted this gene in these precursor cells, we found that it resulted in abnormalities of the heart, severe edema, hemorrhage and low heart rate.”

That led them to look more closely at the heart. It was then that they discovered the gene deletion had caused thin heart walls and other cardiac problems in developing mice embryos. “So then we had to study the heart when the kidneys were still not even formed,” she said. “We had to go far outside our comfort zone.”

Their findings would prove unexpected even for scientists who specialize in the development of the heart. “For a long time, scientists believed that each organ developed independently of other organs, and the heart developed from certain stem cells and blood developed from blood stem cells,” explained researcher Brian C. Belyea, MD, of the UVA Children’s Hospital. “A number of studies done in this lab and others, including this work, shows that there’s much more plasticity in these precursor cells. What we found is that cardiac precursor cells that are present in the embryonic heart do indeed give rise to components of the heart in adults but also give rise to the blood cells.”

The researchers were so surprised by their discovery that they went back and validated their findings repeatedly, using multiple techniques, including new techniques that they developed.

Belyea said that the discovery about the important role of the S1P1 gene may one day lead to better treatments for that condition. “We hope,” he said, “that this is a stepping stone for our clinical colleagues.”

 

Findings Published

The researchers have described their discovery in an article published in the journal Scientific Reports. The research team consisted of Yan Hu, Belyea, Minghong Li, Joachim R. Göthert, R. Ariel Gomez and Sequeira-Lopez.

The work was supported by the National Institutes of Health, grants DK-091330, DK-096373, DK-096373 and HL-096735.

Discussion
 
Recent Posts
Expert on aging: Mother’s Day love goes beyond sustaining emotional bond
Mary Baldwin to partner with Chamber of Commerce for Capstone Festival
Women’s lacrosse: Virginia earns at-large bid to NCAA Tournament
Staunton District Traffic Alerts: May 8-12
Triple play helps UNCG hold off VMI Keydets, 8-5
Agustin walks off Lynchburg in 4-3 Potomac win
Baysox bombard Squirrels
Mound effort helps Liberty ease past Campbell, 7-1
60th Shenandoah Antiques Expo set for May 19-21
Kaine urges Trump administration not to abandon efforts to tackle climate change
AAA: Gas prices take dip
Volunteers invited to join Shenandoah National Park in fight against invasive plants
SWAG Writers presents Brad Parks, Domnica Radulescu
Lynchburg District Traffic Alert: May 8-12
Bach Festival director honored with Rising Star Award
Wild ending gives VMI series win over UNCG, 8-7
 
Your One-Stop Media Shop
Augusta Free Press LLC provides clients in the Shenandoah Valley and Central Virginia and beyond with marketing and PR solutions including web design, magazine/brochure, TV/radio, social media and overall marketing campaign design and implementation.

  • Web Design

    You want a new website, but don’t have the first clue as to how to build one. That’s our job. We take care of all facets of web design – visual design, layout design and content development. Get your business online for as little as $1,299.
    Learn more about AFP Web Design services.

  • Graphic Design

    The staff at Augusta Free Press Publishing has been recognized by the Virginia Press Association for excellence in layout and design. Whether you need a fresh business card design, rack card, ad, flyer or full magazine design, we can help with all your graphic-design needs.
    Learn more about AFP Graphic Design services.

  • Marketing

    Augusta Free Press manages advertising campaigns for small- and medium-sized businesses across Virginia. You don’t need to hire a full-time marketing coordinator. Bring the experience of the Augusta Free Press team to work for you – for a fraction of the cost.
    Learn more about AFP Marketing services.
 