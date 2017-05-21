 jump to example.com

Dinner Diva: We’re going nuts!

Published Sunday, May. 21, 2017, 7:25 am

Here’s today’s trick: If you have a recipe that calls for unsalted nuts, but all you have is salted nuts, simply drop the salted nuts in a pot of simmering water for about 2 minutes, drain and let dry on a jelly roll pan or cookie sheet in a 250 degree oven till warmed and dried. The object is to dry the nuts, not toast them.

dinner diva leanne elyAnd here’s a tip: Okay, so we all know nuts are healthy, but they can be a little on the fatty side! Here’s a great tip to reduce the amount of nuts in baking, but not lose the texture. Replace some of the nuts with Grape-Nuts cereal (like 1/3 of the measurement). You keep the texture, but lose some of the fat. Great tip!

And your recipe: (from Dinner Answers):

Cashew Chicken
Serves 6

1 1/2 pounds boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into 1-inch strips
3/4 cup orange juice
1/3 cup honey
1/4 cup low sodium soy sauce (or coco aminos)
1 tablespoon cornstarch
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon garlic powder
1/2 teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons oil (preferably coconut), divided
4 green onions, sliced
3 large carrots, peeled and sliced
1 celery stalk, sliced
1/2 cup cashews
3 cups cooked brown rice

In a small bowl, combine juice, soy sauce, honey, cornstarch and seasonings.

In a skillet or wok, heat 1/2 tablespoon oil until it almost begins to smoke. Stir-fry vegetables for several minutes until the onions become fragrant.

Remove veggies from skillet and heat another tablespoon of oil until nearly smoking and stir-fry chicken strips until browned and tender.

Add cooked vegetables, cashews and sauce mix. Continue cooking until sauce bubbles and thickens. Serve over hot rice.

Per Serving: 440 Calories; 12g Fat; 32g Protein; 52g Carbohydrate; 4g Dietary Fiber; 66mg Cholesterol; 497mg Sodium. Exchanges: 2 Grain(Starch); 4 Lean Meat; 1 Vegetable; 0 Fruit; 2 Fat; 1 Other Carbohydrates. Points: 11

SERVING SUGGESTIONS: This recipe can stand alone with no additional side dishes. If you think it’s too lonely without one, throw in a green salad!

VEGETARIANS: Skip the chicken and substitute tofu.

Leanne Ely is a NYT bestselling author and the creator of SavingDinner.com, the original menu planning website, bringing families back to the dinner table for over 15 years.

